Technology News

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Live Stream Blackout Down to ‘Technical Difficulty’, Says Hotstar

Spoilers ahead for the penultimate GoT episode, naturally.

By | Updated: 13 May 2019 10:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Live Stream Blackout Down to ‘Technical Difficulty’, Says Hotstar

Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

Hello, are... you... there?

Highlights
  • Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 available on Hotstar
  • Live stream experienced audio, video sync issues for 30 seconds
  • Hotstar has been using sports-like live stream approach for GoT S8

Hotstar has admitted a ‘technical difficulty' caused the blackout and interruption to the live stream of Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 “The Bells”, which occurred during a crucial reunion scene between the Lannister siblings, Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). The Disney/Star India-owned streaming service cited as such in response to several public complaints on Twitter: “Apologies for the experience. We faced a technical difficulty, [and the] stream recovered within 30 seconds.” In a statement to Gadgets 360, Hotstar said it had no comment.

Dany Did Exactly What We Thought Would Happen in GoT's Penultimate Episode

Per our own experience and several others on Twitter, the Hotstar live stream of Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 wasn't working properly for nearly half a minute during the aforementioned Cersei-Jaime scene, around the 58-minute mark. First, the video blacked out while the audio continued in the background. It then all went quiet for several seconds before the video returned, but the two were then out of sync for a bit as the conversation between the former lovers continued. The stream corrected itself shortly after and remained smooth for the rest of the episode's runtime.

Of course, this issue was only pertinent for those that were watching it live with the rest of the world. With Hotstar getting simulcast rights for Game of Thrones season 8, the platform has opted for a live stream approach to airing all the episodes from the final season, just like it would for a live sports event such as the recently-concluded Indian Premier League season. For early viewers, that means the newest episode is available as a separate tile on the app outside the rest of Game of Thrones catalogue, and there's no way to tell how much of the episode is left since it's being sent over as a live stream.

Though we can't say for certain, this is likely because HBO wants to avoid any possible leaks. And having Game of Thrones season 8 episodes streamed over from its servers directly, in lieu of keeping it on Hotstar's servers, plugs one potential route. It's also why the ‘technical difficulty' could happen in the first place. If you watch Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 now on Hotstar, there's no hint of any problem.

Game of Thrones season 8 returns with episode 6 — the final episode of the season and the series finale — on May 20 on Hotstar in India. On TV, episode 5 will air May 14 at 10pm on Star World, with episode 6 following on May 21.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Game of Thrones, Game of Thrones season 8, Hotstar, HBO, Star India
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Tinder Lite App Planned to Widen Scope of Dating App
AMD Ryzen 3000 CPU With 16 Cores Reportedly Spotted in Benchmark Database, DDR4-5000 RAM Support Tipped
Honor Smartphones
Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Live Stream Blackout Down to ‘Technical Difficulty’, Says Hotstar
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  4. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  5. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  6. Canon EOS 200D II DSLR With Dual Pixel AF, 4K Recording Launched in India
  7. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  8. PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 Update Brings Season 7, New Royale Pass, and More
  9. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  10. Ola Partners SBI to Launch Credit Card With Up to 20 Percent Cashback
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.