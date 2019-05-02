Ahead of the next episode that's due on Monday, HBO has dropped eight new images for Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4. They briefly expand on the trailer released earlier in the week, showcasing those at Winterfell dealing with the aftermath of the battle — now being termed as the ‘Battle of Ice and Fire' — and preparing for another war, this one against the bolstered forces of Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), who is looking smug down in King's Landing with her new beau Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk).

The series' biggest players, including Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Bran Stark (Isaac Hemsptead-Wright), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), Varys (Conleth Hill), Sandor “The Hound” Clegane (Rory McCann), Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham), and Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) are all present in the new photos from Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4.

Beyond the aforementioned trailer and the batch of new photos below, all we know about the upcoming episode is that it has been directed by David Nutter — who also helmed the first two episodes of season 8, “Winterfell” and “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” — off a script by co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4 is one of the longest episodes in the final season, coming in at 78 minutes, including recaps.

The as-yet untitled fourth episode of Game of Thrones season 8 airs 6:30am IST on Monday, May 6 in India on Hotstar. On TV, it will air Tuesday, May 7 10pm on Star World.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4

Pilou Asbæk as Euron Greyjoy, Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4

Rory McCann as The Hound, Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth, Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, Isaac Hemsptead-Wright as Bran Stark in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4

Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Conleth Hill as Varys in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4

Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm, Conleth Hill as Varys, Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4

The living burn the dead in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4

Targaryen ships set sail in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4

