Technology News

Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4 Photos — the Aftermath of the Great War

Spoilers ahead for the first three episodes of season 8, naturally.

By | Updated: 2 May 2019 10:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4 Photos — the Aftermath of the Great War

Photo Credit: HBO

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4

Highlights
  • Episode 4 of GoT season 8 airs Monday, May 6 in India
  • New photos from episode 4 don’t reveal much, as usual
  • Cersei, Euron, Dany, Jon featured in episode 4 images

Ahead of the next episode that's due on Monday, HBO has dropped eight new images for Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4. They briefly expand on the trailer released earlier in the week, showcasing those at Winterfell dealing with the aftermath of the battle — now being termed as the ‘Battle of Ice and Fire' — and preparing for another war, this one against the bolstered forces of Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), who is looking smug down in King's Landing with her new beau Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk).

Game of Thrones Predictions: Who Will Claim the Iron Throne? [Spoilers]

The series' biggest players, including Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Bran Stark (Isaac Hemsptead-Wright), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), Varys (Conleth Hill), Sandor “The Hound” Clegane (Rory McCann), Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham), and Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) are all present in the new photos from Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4.

Beyond the aforementioned trailer and the batch of new photos below, all we know about the upcoming episode is that it has been directed by David Nutter — who also helmed the first two episodes of season 8, “Winterfell” and “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” — off a script by co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4 is one of the longest episodes in the final season, coming in at 78 minutes, including recaps.

GoT's Great Battle of Winterfell Wasn't That Great After All

The as-yet untitled fourth episode of Game of Thrones season 8 airs 6:30am IST on Monday, May 6 in India on Hotstar. On TV, it will air Tuesday, May 7 10pm on Star World.

game of thrones season 8 episode 4 3 Kit Harington Jon Snow Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4
Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

game of thrones season 8 episode 4 4 Pilou Asbæk Euron Lena Headey Cersei Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4

Pilou Asbæk as Euron Greyjoy, Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4
Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

game of thrones season 8 episode 4 7 Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4

Rory McCann as The Hound, Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth, Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, Isaac Hemsptead-Wright as Bran Stark in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4
Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

game of thrones season 8 episode 4 9 Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4

Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Conleth Hill as Varys in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4
Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

game of thrones season 8 episode 4 8 Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4

Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm, Conleth Hill as Varys, Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4
Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

game of thrones season 8 episode 4 6 Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4

The living burn the dead in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4
Photo Credit: HBO

game of thrones season 8 episode 4 5 Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4

Targaryen ships set sail in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4
Photo Credit: HBO

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Game of Thrones, Game of Thrones season 8, HBO, Hotstar
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
UK's May Fires Defence Secretary Over Huawei Leak
Google to Soon Let Users Automatically Delete Location History, Web and App Activity
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4 Photos — the Aftermath of the Great War
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale: Best Deals Available Right Now
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  3. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Get New Features in Open Beta
  4. OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, Warp Charge 30 Car Charger May Be Coming Soon
  5. Avengers: Endgame Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  6. Google Adds Auto-Delete Feature for Location History, Web Activity
  7. Samsung Galaxy A70 Review
  8. Here Are 8 New Photos From Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4
  9. Realme X Leak Tips Snapdragon 730 SoC, VOOC 3.0 Support
  10. Netflix’s Next Indian Film, Chopsticks, Gets May Release Date
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.