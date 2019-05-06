Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 is now streaming on Hotstar in India. It is the fourth of six episodes in the final season of the HBO epic fantasy series, which delivered its biggest episode last week with “The Long Night”. Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 will run for about 78 minutes, since Hotstar doesn't include recaps, making it one of the longer episodes in the new season of Game of Thrones. (All remaining season 8 episodes have about the same runtime.) Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 will pick up right where we left off at the end of the third episode, charting the aftermath of the Great War and following what Cersei, who's been missing for two episodes, has been up to.

Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4 Photos — the Aftermath of the Great War

Spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones season 8.

Last week, Game of Thrones season 8 delivered its biggest episode of all-time with “The Long Night”, which featured the longest consecutive battle sequence ever put to film. After a good 10 minutes of tension building, Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 jumped into the action, as the Army of the Dead took apart the Dothraki and swarmed the Unsullied. Dany, Jon and their two dragons helped the living by raining fire from above, but they were soon dealing with a bigger threat: the Night King on the undead/zombie Viserion.

With no aerial support, the living had to withdraw inside the walls of Winterfell and hope the fiery trench would keep out the dead. But thanks to their numbers, they found a way to get in, which proved overwhelming for nearly everyone. Unless you're part of the main cast, in that case you were untouchable. Meanwhile, the White Walkers got past the Greyjoy defensive circle that was guarding Bran Stark / Three-Eyed Raven, but then Arya Stark swooped in out of nowhere to save the day, killing the Night King with the Valyrian steel dagger that made him in the first place.

Game of Thrones Season 8 Predictions: Who Will Claim the Iron Throne?

Now the focus shifts to the south, where Cersei still reigns on the Iron Throne. Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 has been directed by Emmy-winner David Nutter, who also helmed the first two episodes of season 8. He's best known for directing the “The Rains of Castamere”, the ninth episode of the third season that depicted the infamous Red Wedding. Nutter has directed five other Thrones episodes in the past, including season 2 episodes, “The Old Gods and the New” and “A Man Without Honor”, season 3 finale “Mhysa”, and the last two episodes of season 5, “The Dance of Dragons” and “Mother's Mercy”, the latter of which won him the Emmy. Season 8 episode 4 is Nutter's last Game of Thrones episode.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 has been written by creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss themselves, who are also responsible for all remaining episodes in the final season. Together, the duo has co-written 48 out of the previous 70 episodes. Benioff and Weiss have won a shared five Emmys for their work on Game of Thrones, including two for writing: season 5 finale “Mother's Mercy”, and season 6 episode “Battle of the Bastards”.

The returning main cast for Game of Thrones season 8 includes Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Liam Cunnigham, Nathalie Emmanuel, Alfie Allen, John Bradley, Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Gwendoline Christie, Conleth Hill, Rory McCann, Jerome Flynn, Kristofer Hivju, Joe Dempsie, Jacob Anderson, Iain Glen, Hannah Murray, and Carice van Houten.

Pilou Asbæk, Anton Lesser, Richard Dormer, Gemma Whelan, Ben Crompton, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, Daniel Portman, Rupert Vansittart, Bella Ramsey, Marc Rissmann, Staz Nair, Lion Facioli, Vladimir Furdik, and Tobias Menzies are part of the supporting cast on the final season of Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones season 8 will return with episode 5 on May 13 in India. If you prefer to watch Game of Thrones on cable TV, episode 4 will air Tuesday at 10pm on Star World in India.