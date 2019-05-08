Technology News

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 Coffee Cup Quietly Removed by HBO, Still Available on Hotstar (For Now)

Blame the time difference?

By | Updated: 8 May 2019 11:19 IST
Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 Coffee Cup Quietly Removed by HBO, Still Available on Hotstar (For Now)

Photo Credit: HBO/Hotstar

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 still has a coffee cup on Hotstar

  • Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 aired Monday, May 6
  • Coffee cup has been digitally erased from the shot in question
  • Still present in the GoT S8E4 version on Hotstar in India

HBO has quietly gotten rid of the coffee cup that was part of Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 “The Last of the Starks”, with the version available on its streaming services HBO Now and HBO Go in the US being digitally scrubbed to do so. HBO confirmed to members of the press that it had indeed been removed. But you can still catch the misplaced coffee cup on Hotstar in India, which doesn't seem to have received the re-edited version from HBO for now. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Hotstar for comment and will update this piece if we hear back.

When Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 “The Last of the Starks” aired worldwide — on Sunday night in the US and Monday morning in India — eagle-eyed viewers spotted a modern, 21st-century coffee cup on the table in front of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), when she was looking at her beau Jon Snow (Kit Harington), who's being praised for his bravery in rising from the dead and riding a dragon by Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju). On Hotstar, you can spot the coffee cup starting at 14:48.

On Monday afternoon in the US, HBO admitted to the mistake and responded in a tongue-in-cheek fashion: “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.” Game of Thrones art director Hauke Richter told Variety later that these mistakes happen all the time on TV and film and they usually go unnoticed, but clearly HBO wasn't going to let this one stay, not after the kind of (unneeded) attention it had garnered across the Internet.

HBO also said in its statement that future airings of Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 “The Last of the Starks” on HBO in the US would be of the re-edited version as well, obviously. Gadgets 360 has also reached out to Star India for comment on whether that will be the case for Star World. You can find out for yourself when the episode airs next on Thursday, May 9 at 12am IST.

Further reading: Game of Thrones, Game of Thrones season 8, HBO, Hotstar, Star India, Star World
Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 Coffee Cup Quietly Removed by HBO, Still Available on Hotstar (For Now)
