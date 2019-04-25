Technology News

Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3 Photos — War Is Coming to Winterfell

By | Updated: 25 April 2019 13:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3 Photos — War Is Coming to Winterfell

Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

Conleth Hill as Varys, Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3

Highlights

Episode 3 of GoT season 8 airs Monday, April 29 in India

New photos of episode 3 hide the actual battle

Sansa, Arya, Tyrion, Jon featured in episode 3 images

Ahead of the next episode that's due on Monday, HBO has dropped six new images for Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3. Just like the trailer released earlier in the week, they don't give us a single glimpse of the actual battle between the living and the dead, with HBO clearly intent on preserving what took nearly three months to film. The Great Battle of Winterfell, as it has been tentatively named, is reportedly the ‘longest consecutive battle sequence ever committed to film', beating out the iconic 40-minute Battle of Helm's Deep from The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

Filming the Big Game of Thrones Season 8 Battle Was ‘Really Miserable'

Instead, the photos for Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3 — it doesn't have a title yet, with HBO choosing not to reveal them until the episode airs — focus on the quieter moments of the battle, involving Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), and Varys (Conleth Hill), in addition to some brave warriors — Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) — ready for the imminent clash.

Beyond the trailer and the new photos below, all we know about the upcoming episode is that it has been directed by Miguel Sapochnik — best known for the final two episodes of season 6, “Battle of the Bastards” and “The Winds of Winter”, and the eighth episode in season 5 “Hardhome” in which Jon went beyond the Wall — off a script by co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3 is also the longest episode in the final season, coming in at an hour and 22 minutes, including recaps.

The Top 6 Moments From Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2

The as-yet untitled third episode of Game of Thrones season 8 airs 6:30am IST on Monday, April 29 in India on Hotstar. On TV, it will air Tuesday, April 30 10pm on Star World.

game of thrones season 8 episode 3 sansa arya Sansa Arya Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3
Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

game of thrones season 8 episode 3 dany jon Dany Jon Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3
Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

game of thrones season 8 episode 3 jaime brienne Jaime Brienne Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister, Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3
Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

game of thrones season 8 episode 3 jon snow Jon Snow Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3
Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

game of thrones season 8 episode 3 sansa stark Sansa Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3
Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Game of Thrones, Game of Thrones season 8, HBO, Hotstar
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Google Fit Now Available for iOS, Brings 'Move Minutes' and 'Heart Points'
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3 Photos — War Is Coming to Winterfell
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 7
TRENDING
  1. Honor Loses Smartphone Prototype, Offers Rs. 4 Lakh for Its Safe Return
  2. Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Mi LED Smart Bulb Launched in India: Event Highlights
  3. Xiaomi's Himo T1 Electric Moped Touts 120km Range, Priced at CNY 2,999
  4. OnePlus 7 Pro Price, Colour Models, RAM and Storage Options Leaked
  5. Avengers: Endgame Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  6. BSNL Rs. 35, Rs. 53, Rs.395 Packs Now Offer Up to 25 Times More Data
  7. Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 3
  8. Redmi 7 First Impressions
  9. Lenovo Z6 Pro With Quad Rear Camera Setup, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  10. Vivo Y17 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Goes Official in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.