Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3 Photos — War Is Coming to Winterfell

Ahead of the next episode that's due on Monday, HBO has dropped six new images for Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3. Just like the trailer released earlier in the week, they don't give us a single glimpse of the actual battle between the living and the dead, with HBO clearly intent on preserving what took nearly three months to film. The Great Battle of Winterfell, as it has been tentatively named, is reportedly the ‘longest consecutive battle sequence ever committed to film', beating out the iconic 40-minute Battle of Helm's Deep from The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

Instead, the photos for Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3 — it doesn't have a title yet, with HBO choosing not to reveal them until the episode airs — focus on the quieter moments of the battle, involving Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), and Varys (Conleth Hill), in addition to some brave warriors — Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) — ready for the imminent clash.

Beyond the trailer and the new photos below, all we know about the upcoming episode is that it has been directed by Miguel Sapochnik — best known for the final two episodes of season 6, “Battle of the Bastards” and “The Winds of Winter”, and the eighth episode in season 5 “Hardhome” in which Jon went beyond the Wall — off a script by co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3 is also the longest episode in the final season, coming in at an hour and 22 minutes, including recaps.

The as-yet untitled third episode of Game of Thrones season 8 airs 6:30am IST on Monday, April 29 in India on Hotstar. On TV, it will air Tuesday, April 30 10pm on Star World.

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3

Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3

Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister, Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3

Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3

Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3

Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO