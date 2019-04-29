Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 is now streaming on Hotstar in India. It is the third of six episodes in the final season of the HBO epic fantasy series, which marks the midway point of its farewell tour. Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 will run for about 80 minutes, since Hotstar doesn't include recaps, making it the longest episode in the new season of Game of Thrones. (All remaining season 8 episodes have about the same runtime.) It will pick up right where we left off at the end of the second episode, with the living ready to fight the dead, which has been tentatively titled as the Great Battle of Winterfell.

Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3 Photos — War Is Coming to Winterfell

Spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones season 8

Last week, Game of Thrones season 8 delivered one of the best episodes of all time with “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”, which was entirely set in Winterfell. By reducing the scope to the final hours before war knocks on Winterfell's gates, episode 2 was able to craft some terrific moments and meaningful payoffs, as we noted in our round-up. Brienne's knighthood was at the top of that list, rightly so, in addition to the teary-eyed reunion of Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen).

Towards the end, Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 also gifted us an original song — “Jenny of Oldstones” — with the (surprisingly) wonderful vocals of Daniel Portman, who plays Podrick Payne on the show. The song also served as possible foreshadowing for Dany (Emilia Clarke) and Jon's (Kit Harington) relationship, which was set back after the latter told the former about his true parentage. Curiously, Dany's first reaction was how it changes the race for the Iron Throne, and not that aunt and nephew are sleeping together. Classic Targaryens!

Watch the Trailer for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3

All that must take a backseat for now, with the White Walkers and the Army of the Dead having made it to the home of the Starks. Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 has been directed by Emmy-winner Miguel Sapochnik, who is best known for directing the final two episodes of season 6, “Battle of the Bastards” and “The Winds of Winter”, and the season 5 episode “Hardhome” in which Jon went beyond the Wall, faced White Walkers for the first time and was dealt a heavy loss.

Sapochnik won the Emmy for his work on “Battle of the Bastards”. He will return as director for the fifth episode of Game of Thrones season 8.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 has been written by creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss themselves, who are also responsible for all remaining episodes in the final season. Together, the duo has co-written 47 out of the previous 69 episodes. Benioff and Weiss have won a shared five Emmys for their work on Game of Thrones, including two for writing: season 5 finale “Mother's Mercy”, and season 6 episode “Battle of the Bastards”.

The returning main cast for Game of Thrones season 8 includes Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Liam Cunnigham, Nathalie Emmanuel, Alfie Allen, John Bradley, Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Gwendoline Christie, Conleth Hill, Rory McCann, Jerome Flynn, Kristofer Hivju, Joe Dempsie, Jacob Anderson, Iain Glen, Hannah Murray, and Carice van Houten.

Pilou Asbæk, Anton Lesser, Richard Dormer, Gemma Whelan, Ben Crompton, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, Daniel Portman, Rupert Vansittart, Bella Ramsey, Marc Rissmann, Staz Nair, Lion Facioli, Vladimir Furdik, and Tobias Menzies are part of the supporting cast on the final season of Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones season 8 will return with episode 4 on May 6 in India. If you prefer to watch Game of Thrones on cable TV, episode 3 will air Tuesday at 10pm on Star World in India.