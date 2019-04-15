HBO has released a 30-second teaser trailer for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2, giving fans who cannot wait a peek at what's to come next week. The new trailer is all about a new arrival at Winterfell, which is preparing for the coming of the Army of the Dead, led by the Night King and the undead Viserion. “When I was a child, my brother would tell me a bedtime story, about the man who murdered our father,” Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) says in Games of Thrones season 8 episode 2 teaser. “And all the things we would do to that man.”

Spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1, “Winterfell”.

The dragon queen is, of course, talking about Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), who reached Winterfell at the end of Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1. And the first person he laid eyes on? Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright). Granted this is a much different person — the Three-Eyed Raven, as he refers to himself — but there's still a tiny bit of Bran in there, which is going to prove very juicy for episode 2.

Also in the new Game of Thrones season 8 trailer, Dany and Sansa (Sophie Turner) mutually tell each other that they shouldn't have trusted Cersei (Lena Headey), which seems like a trend in the final season. It seems to be an intentional that everyone is now aware of the Lannister queen's treacherous ways and also talking about it, which on television usually signals the likely end of a character. It suggests they won't fall for Cersei non-sense anymore, after they have (hopefully, somehow) taken care of the White Walker threat.

Plus there's an ominous voice-over from Arya (Maisie Williams), who is seen posing with the new weapon she instructed Gendry (Joe Dempsie) to create in the first episode. Having seen the little Lord Umber killed in a ceremonious fashion, Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) will reach Winterfell in Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 and Jon (Kit Harrington) only has one question for him: “How long do we have?”

Apparently very little, Tormund says as much, with the episode 2 trailer closing with a hint of what episode 3 will bring. Trebuchets are loading up and firing, horses are running scared, and Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) and Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) share a (farewell?) kiss.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 airs April 22 on Hotstar in India.