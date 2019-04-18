Technology News

Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 2 Photos — HBO Drops 14 New Looks

, 18 April 2019
Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 2 Photos — HBO Drops 14 New Looks

Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2

Highlights

Episode 2 of GoT season 8 airs Monday in India

New photos of episode 2 are all from Winterfell

Dany, Jon, Jaime, others featured in episode 2 images

Ahead of the next episode that's due on Monday, HBO has dropped 14 images — most of them new — that provide another glimpse at Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2. The new photos feature nearly everyone: Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright), Varys (Conleth Hill), Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham), Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson), Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), Samwell Tarly (John Bradley), Gilly (Hannah Murray), and Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey).

Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2 doesn't have a name yet — HBO didn't reveal the name of the first episode, “Winterfell”, until the time it aired — but the pictures are exclusive to Winterfell, the home of the Starks, for what it's worth. The 30-second teaser released earlier in the week suggested that the second episode of Thrones' final season would focus on a mini-trial of sorts for Jaime, who has upset a lot of people in the newfound Stark-Targaryen alliance with his actions in the past, and Winterfell's preparations for the incoming White Walkers and the Army of the Dead, as Tormund & Co. arrive with a warning of imminent danger.

Will Arya's New Weapon Be a Game of Thrones ‘Showstopper'?

Beyond that, all we know about the upcoming episode is that it has been directed by David Nutter — who was also behind the first episode — off a script by Bryan Cogman. The runtime for Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2 will be 58 minutes, making it the second-shortest episode in the final season after the season premiere.

The as-yet untitled second episode of Game of Thrones season 8 airs 6:30am IST on Monday, April 22 in India on Hotstar.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 (1) Sophie Turner Sansa Stark Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2
Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 (2) Isaac Hempstead Wright Bran Stark Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2

Isaac Hempstead-Wright as Bran Stark in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2
Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 (3) Hannah Murray Gilly Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2

Hannah Murray as Gilly in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2
Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 (5) Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2

Kit Harington as Jon Snow, John Bradley as Samwell Tarly in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2
Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 (6) Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2

Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm, Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2
Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 (7) Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2

Hannah Murray as Gilly, John Bradley as Samwell Tarly in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2
Photo Credit: HBO

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 (8) Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2

Kit Harington as Jon Snow, Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2
Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 (9) Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2

Bella Ramsey as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2
Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 (10) Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2
Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 (11) Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2

Conleth Hill as Varys, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2
Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 (12) Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2
Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 (13) Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2

Isaac Hempstead-Wright as Bran Stark in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2
Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 (14) Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2
Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

