Technology News

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch Documentary Now Streaming on Hotstar in India

It runs for two hours.

By | Updated: 27 May 2019 09:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Game of Thrones: The Last Watch Documentary Now Streaming on Hotstar in India

Photo Credit: HBO

Rory McCann, Sophie Turner, and Kit Harington at the final Game of Thrones table read

Highlights
  • Game of Thrones finished its run last week
  • The Last Watch is a behind-the-scenes documentary
  • It chronicles the making of the show’s final season

The two-hour behind-the-scenes documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch is now streaming on Hotstar in India. It offers fans an in-depth look at the making of Game of Thrones season 8 — which finished airing last week — from the table reads involving the cast and the creators to the construction of the massive sets that were necessary for the biggest episodes, and more. Game of Thrones: The Last Watch director Jeanie Finlay (Orion: The Man Who Would Be King) spent a year embedded on the sets to make the feature-length documentary. Unlike the final season, The Last Watch wasn't simulcast in India but made available on Hotstar after it had finished airing on HBO in the US.

Here's the official description for Game of Thrones: The Last Watch via HBO:

“Game of Thrones: The Last Watch delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland. Made with unprecedented access, Game of Thrones: The Last Watch is an up-close and personal report from the trenches of production, following the crew and the cast as they contend with extreme weather, punishing deadlines and an ever-excited fandom hungry for spoilers. Much more than a ‘making of' documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world — and then have to say goodbye to it.”

Finlay also partly filmed the documentary, Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, on her own, alongside Mark Bushnell, Louise Liddy, Aaron Black, and Richard Jephcote, in addition to serving as a producer. Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss served as executive producers alongside fellow Thrones colleague Bernadette Caulfield, while Rachel Hooper and Martin Mahon acted as producers. Alice Powell is the editor and Hannah Peel the composer. Game of Thrones: The Last Watch is a production of Glimmer Films.

game of thrones the last watch david nutter Game of Thrones

David Nutter, director of three season 8 episodes, on the Winterfell location
Photo Credit: HBO

game of thrones the last watch night king Game of Thrones

Vladimir Furdik as the Night King on the sets of Game of Thrones season 8
Photo Credit: HBO

game of thrones the last watch dubrovnik Game of Thrones

Executive producer Chris Newman in the city of Dubrovnik, Croatia, which serves as King's Landing on Game of Thrones
Photo Credit: HBO

game of thrones the last watch poster Game of Thrones

Photo Credit: HBO

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Game of Thrones, Game of Thrones season 8, Game of Thrones The Last Watch, HBO, Hotstar
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Computex 2019: Intel Previews 10nm 'Ice Lake' CPU With Gen11 Graphics, Announces Core i9-9900KS Special Edition CPU for Gamers
Honor Smartphones
Game of Thrones: The Last Watch Documentary Now Streaming on Hotstar in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20 Pro Price, Redmi K20 Render Leaked Ahead of May 28 Launch
  2. All the Smartphones That Became More Affordable This Month
  3. Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Gaming Smartphone to Launch in India Today
  4. Game of Thrones Season 8 Documentary Is Now Streaming on Hotstar
  5. Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 8,000 in India?
  6. OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Will Get Android Q Update, Company Reassures
  7. MacBook Pro 2019 Teardown Shows Changes in 'New' Butterfly Keyboards
  8. Realme 3 Pro to Go on Sale via 8,000 Retail Stores From May 28
  9. Redmi Note 7S to Go on Next Sale in India on May 29
  10. Avengers: Endgame Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.