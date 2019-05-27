The two-hour behind-the-scenes documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch is now streaming on Hotstar in India. It offers fans an in-depth look at the making of Game of Thrones season 8 — which finished airing last week — from the table reads involving the cast and the creators to the construction of the massive sets that were necessary for the biggest episodes, and more. Game of Thrones: The Last Watch director Jeanie Finlay (Orion: The Man Who Would Be King) spent a year embedded on the sets to make the feature-length documentary. Unlike the final season, The Last Watch wasn't simulcast in India but made available on Hotstar after it had finished airing on HBO in the US.

Here's the official description for Game of Thrones: The Last Watch via HBO:

“Game of Thrones: The Last Watch delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland. Made with unprecedented access, Game of Thrones: The Last Watch is an up-close and personal report from the trenches of production, following the crew and the cast as they contend with extreme weather, punishing deadlines and an ever-excited fandom hungry for spoilers. Much more than a ‘making of' documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world — and then have to say goodbye to it.”

Finlay also partly filmed the documentary, Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, on her own, alongside Mark Bushnell, Louise Liddy, Aaron Black, and Richard Jephcote, in addition to serving as a producer. Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss served as executive producers alongside fellow Thrones colleague Bernadette Caulfield, while Rachel Hooper and Martin Mahon acted as producers. Alice Powell is the editor and Hannah Peel the composer. Game of Thrones: The Last Watch is a production of Glimmer Films.

David Nutter, director of three season 8 episodes, on the Winterfell location

Photo Credit: HBO

Vladimir Furdik as the Night King on the sets of Game of Thrones season 8

Photo Credit: HBO

Executive producer Chris Newman in the city of Dubrovnik, Croatia, which serves as King's Landing on Game of Thrones

Photo Credit: HBO

Photo Credit: HBO