Technology News
loading

Game of Thrones Prequel Series, With Naomi Watts, Is Dead at HBO: Reports

Co-creator Jane Goldman has been emailing the cast and crew, Deadline reports.

By | Updated: 30 October 2019 10:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Game of Thrones Prequel Series, With Naomi Watts, Is Dead at HBO: Reports

Photo Credit: Phil McCarten/AMPAS

Naomi Watts at the 2016 Oscars

Highlights
  • Game of Thrones prequel was greenlit in June last year
  • Pilot completed filming, editing earlier this year
  • HBO has greenlit a second prequel straight-to-series

The first Game of Thrones prequel is reportedly dead. Created by Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Secret Service) and A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin, and starring Naomi Watts (King Kong) in the lead, the untitled Thrones prequel spin-off series — sometimes referred to as The Long Night / Bloodmoon — was set thousands of years prior to events of the main series and would have “chronicled the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.” It was greenlit in June last year and wrapped up filming on the pilot earlier this year, but HBO has decided to not move forward with it.

Deadline first brought word on the first Game of Thrones prequel being cancelled, claiming that co-creator, showrunner, and writer Goldman had emailed the cast and crew of the series to inform them as much. Variety confirmed the development from its own sources shortly after. HBO has declined to comment, though the fact that the series wasn't given a mention at its parent company WarnerMedia's HBO Max presentation — the upcoming streaming service set to launch in May 2020 in the US — while a new Game of Thrones prequel series called House of the Dragon, based on Fire & Blood, was announced, all but confirms it.

If you're wondering why HBO has decided to drop the first Thrones prequel, the answer isn't clear though it has naturally had something to do with the quality of the pilot. Deadline notes that there were rumours about production issues in Northern Ireland, and it underwent re-editing during a lengthy post-production after weak feedback to a first cut. It's also possible that HBO wasn't convinced that a Thrones prequel with little to no connection to the main series, owing to its thousands-of-years-ago setting, would be able to hold fans, though that's simply speculation on our behalf.

For what it's worth, Game of Thrones itself produced an infamous disastrous pilot episode, which was thrown out to start over from scratch. It remains to be seen if HBO will give the first prequel another go. Until then, we have the second prequel, House of the Dragon, to talk about, which is moving forward with a straight-to-series order.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Game of Thrones, Naomi Watts, HBO, George RR Martin
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
WhatsApp Sues Israel's NSO for Allegedly Helping Spies Hack Phones Around the World
Honor Smartphones
Game of Thrones Prequel Series, With Naomi Watts, Is Dead at HBO: Reports
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google's Newest Phone Is Literally Just a Piece of Paper
  2. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which One Should You Buy?
  4. Xiaomi India Starts Crowdfunding Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2
  5. Google Messages Brings RCS-Based Chat Experience to India: How to Get It
  6. WhatsApp for iPhone Update Brings New Features: All You Need to Know
  7. This Is Your First Look at the Xiaomi Watch
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  9. AirPods Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, Water Resistance Launched
  10. Poco F1 Starts Receiving MIUI 11, Currently Only for Select Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Boeing 737 Max Hearing: CEO Accused of Telling 'Half-Truths'
  2. Game of Thrones Prequel Series, With Naomi Watts, Is Dead at HBO: Reports
  3. WhatsApp Sues Israel's NSO for Allegedly Helping Spies Hack Phones Around the World
  4. Apple Pulls iOS 13.2 Update for HomePod After Devices Get Bricked: Reports
  5. Samsung OneUI 2.0 Beta Update Locking Out Galaxy S10 Users, Remote Unlock Proves Ineffective: Reports
  6. Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super Launched in India Starting at Rs. 20,500; GeForce GTX 1650 Super Coming November 22
  7. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Defends Products as Regulators Kick In
  8. China Slams US for 'Economic Bullying' of Huawei, ZTE
  9. Facebook, Google, Twitter Urged to Do More to Combat Fake News in EU
  10. YouTube Music for Android Gets Dedicated Widget, iOS Update Brings Siri Support, PWA for Desktops Debuts Too
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.