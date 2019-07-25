Technology News
loading

Game of Thrones Prequel Wraps Up Pilot Filming, HBO Addresses Season 8 Backlash

“The petition I think shows a lot of enthusiasm and passion for the show.”

By | Updated: 25 July 2019 10:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Game of Thrones Prequel Wraps Up Pilot Filming, HBO Addresses Season 8 Backlash

Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones season 8

Highlights
  • Game of Thrones prequel series was filming in Belfast
  • Casey Bloys happy with the cast, footage he saw
  • Backlash to season 8 has not affected the prequel, he said

The Game of Thrones prequel series has finished production on its pilot episode and is now being edited, HBO's president of programming Casey Bloys revealed Wednesday at the ongoing summer 2019 press tour of the (US) Television Critics Association in Beverly Hills, California. But Bloys wouldn't be drawn on a release date, period or even year for the show. The prequel has been created by Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Secret Service) — who is also the showrunner — and author George R.R. Martin, whose book series A Song of Ice and Fire served as the basis for Game of Thrones.

“Shooting has wrapped,” Bloys said. “It looks really good. The cast was amazing. Jane [Goldman] and [pilot episode director] S.J. [Clarkson] are busy in the edit bay so I haven't seen anything yet but we're looking forward to it. […] The only status I have is we finished shooting the prequel in Belfast. I was very excited by the footage we saw and the cast. They're editing now.”

“We haven't seen a cut. I'm excited but no timeline yet,” Bloys told Deadline later Wednesday at TCA. Back in May, Bloys had said that airing the Game of Thrones prequel in 2020 “feels a little rushed, but it's too soon to tell.”

The Game of Thrones prequel series stars Naomi Watts as “a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret”, Naomi Ackie (Lady Macbeth), Denise Gough (Colette), Miranda Richardson (Blackadder), Josh Whitehouse (Poldark), Jamie Campbell Bower (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones), Sheila Atim (Harlots), Ivanno Jeremiah (Humans), Georgie Henley (The Chronicles of Narnia series), Alex Sharp (To the Bone), and Toby Regbo (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald).

It's one of four Game of Thrones prequel ideas being developed at HBO, but Bloys refused to comment on the other three at TCA: “I want see how this one goes.”

Bloys also touched upon the backlash to Game of Thrones season 8, which led to a fan petition to remake it: “There are very, very few downsides to having a hugely popular show, but one I can think of is when you try to end it, many people have big opinions on how it should end and how they should see the characters' stories end. I think that just comes with the territory.”

“The petition I think shows a lot of enthusiasm and passion for the show, but it wasn't something that we seriously considered,” Bloys added. “I can't imagine another network would, but who knows?”

Asked if said backlash has had any effect on the development of the Game of Thrones prequel series, Bloys said: “It has not at all.”

Game of Thrones prequel will likely premiere sometime next year. It will “chronicle the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Game of Thrones, HBO, Game of Thrones season 8
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Microsoft Accidentally Releases Internal-Only Windows 10 Build With New Start Menu
Honor Smartphones
Game of Thrones Prequel Wraps Up Pilot Filming, HBO Addresses Season 8 Backlash
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Grand Gadget Sale Begins: Top Deals on Laptops, Tablets, Wearables, Others
  2. How to Save WhatsApp Status Videos and Photos on Your Android Phone
  3. Nokia 220 4G, Nokia 105 Unveiled - New Versions of Classic Feature Phones
  4. Windows 10 Internal-Only Build Rolled Out Accidentally With New Start Menu
  5. Samsung Galaxy A10s, Moto E6, LG X2 2019 Renders and Specifications Leaked
  6. Netflix Launches a Mobile-Only Plan for India: All You Need to Know
  7. RedmiBook 14 Now More Affordable With Intel Core i3 Chip, Onboard Graphics
  8. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Users Can Now Experience DC Dimming Feature
  9. Asus ROG Phone 2 Price and Release Date Revealed
  10. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India on August 7
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Payments Coming to India Later This Year, Global Head Says
  2. Sound Amplifier by Google Now Works With Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Above
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G Image Surfaces Online, Shows a Triple Rear Camera Setup
  4. Oppo A5s 4GB RAM Variant Price in India Cut, Now Available at Rs. 11,990
  5. Samsung Galaxy A10s Alleged Price Tag Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Redmi K20 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 10.3.3.0 Update in India With Camera Optimisations, June Security Patch
  7. HP Spectre Folio, Spectre x360 LTE Variants With Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors Launched in India
  8. Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30 Alleged Screen Protectors Caught in the Wild, Reveal Presence of a Wide Notch
  9. OpenTable, the Dining Reservation App, Moves Into Delivery
  10. Facebook's $5 Billion US FTC Fine Doesn't Mark the End of Its Troubles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.