Technology News
loading

House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones Prequel Announced With Straight-to-Series Order

Emmy-winner Miguel Sapochnik to direct and serve as co-showrunner.

By | Updated: 30 October 2019 11:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones Prequel Announced With Straight-to-Series Order

Photo Credit: HBO

Highlights
  • No release date for House of the Dragon set as yet
  • Ryan J. Condal to serve as showrunner with Sapochnik
  • It’s now the only Thrones prequel officially in the works

On the same day one Game of Thrones prequel series was reportedly cancelled, HBO decided to announce that it was moving forward with another called House of the Dragon, based on George R.R. Martin's 2018 book Fire & Blood, which is set 300 years prior to the events of the show and tells the history of House Targaryen. (Martin is the author of A Song of Ice and Fire novel series, which served as the basis for Game of Thrones.) Martin created the series with Ryan J. Condal (Colony), with the latter serving as showrunner with Miguel Sapochnik, who will direct the pilot and future episodes. Martin, Condal, and Sapochnik are also executive producers alongside Vince Gerardis.

Unlike the now-dead prequel from Jane Goldman and starring Naomi Watts, House of the Dragon has been given a straight-to-series order with 10 episodes, though there's no word on a possible release date. Now the only Game of Thrones prequel officially in the works, it was first reported last month before being confirmed Tuesday at HBO's parent company WarnerMedia's HBO Max presentation — the upcoming streaming service set to launch in May 2020 in the US — towards the end, after deals for shows such as South Park, The West Wing, and Rick and Morty, and movies such as Casablanca, Citizen Kane, The Shining, A Star is Born, Singin' in the Rain, and 2001: A Space Odyssey were revealed.

“The Game of Thrones universe is so rich with stories,” HBO's president of programming, Casey Bloys, said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan, and George.”

In addition to being the co-creator and showrunner on Colony, Condal is known for co-writing the screenplay of the Dwayne Johnson-starrer movies Rampage, and Hercules. All three titles have had mixed reactions from critics and audiences. Condal is also working on remakes of Logan's Run, and Highlander. While he's new to Game of Thrones, Sapochnik has been involved with some of the biggest episodes, including season 5's “Hardhome”, season 6's final two “Battle of the Bastards” and “The Winds of Winter”, and season 8's “The Long Night” and “The Bells”.

Fire & Blood is in fact the first of two volumes of the history of House Targaryen. (The second one is yet unpublished.) It starts with Aegon I Targaryen's conquest of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, then charts his reign, the lives of his sons Aenys I and Maegor I, the reign of Aenys's son Jaehaerys I, and the succession crisis following the death of his sons. That brings us to the famed civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons — mentioned on the show and in A Song of Ice and Fire book with a similar title — before ending with the first few years of the reign of Aegon III.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, Fire and Blood, George RR Martin, GRRM, HBO
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Vivo S5 Teaser Released, Confirms Imminent Arrival
Amazon Drops Grocery Delivery Fee for Prime Members in the US as Competitors Close In
Honor Smartphones
House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones Prequel Announced With Straight-to-Series Order
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  2. Google's Newest Phone Is Literally Just a Piece of Paper
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which One Should You Buy?
  4. This Is Your First Look at the Xiaomi Watch
  5. WhatsApp Sues Israel's NSO for Allegedly Helping Spies Hack Phones
  6. Google Messages Brings RCS-Based Chat Experience to India: How to Get It
  7. Samsung's Next Foldable Phone May Look Like This
  8. WhatsApp for iPhone Update Brings New Features: All You Need to Know
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  10. Vivo S5 Teaser Released, Confirms Imminent Arrival
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Pay in EU Antitrust Spotlight as Regulators Seek Details
  2. Government Said to Form Panel to Address Telecom Woes
  3. Mi CC9 Pro Official Render Shows Curved Display, Video Teaser Highlights Zooming Capabilities
  4. Apple Resumes Human Reviews of Siri Audio With iOS 13.2 Update
  5. Amazon Drops Grocery Delivery Fee for Prime Members in the US as Competitors Close In
  6. House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones Prequel Announced With Straight-to-Series Order
  7. Vivo S5 Teaser Released, Confirms Imminent Arrival
  8. MakeMyTrip and Oyo Under Investigation by the Competition Commission of India
  9. Samsung Teases Foldable Flip Phone Design
  10. Boeing 737 Max Hearing: CEO Accused of Telling 'Half-Truths'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.