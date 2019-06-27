Technology News
Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Casts Game of Thrones, Marvel Stars

Adding to a cast that already boasted of Star Wars, Harry Potter, Mission: Impossible, and more Game of Thrones stars.

By | Updated: 27 June 2019
  • The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance out August 30 on Netflix
  • Lena Headey, Benedict Wong among GoT, MCU additions
  • Sigourney Weaver, Awkwafina also new to the cast

Netflix has expanded the star-studded cast of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, the upcoming 10-episode prequel series to Jim Henson's 1982 animated film, The Dark Crystal. Sigourney Weaver (Alien), Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp), and the Muppets veteran puppeteer Dave Goelz were announced as new additions on Wednesday. They join the likes of Taron Egerton (Kingsman series), Anya Taylor-Joy (Split), Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones), Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider), Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones), Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter series), Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), Helena Bonham Carter (Alice in Wonderland), and Simon Pegg (Mission: Impossible series).

All six new Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance cast members will voice recurring characters on the Netflix prequel series, playing races such as Gelflings, Skeksis, Mystics, and Fizzgig. Weaver voices The Myth-Speaker, Headey is Maudra Fara, Wong is The General, Awkwafina is The Collector, John-Kamen voices Naia, and Goelz is Baffi. Netflix also released first-look images of the new characters played by them — Weaver has a voice-only role and her character, as such, is not present in the photos — which continues the mix of puppetry and computer animation that is at the heart of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. The original film was entirely animated with puppets, since it was made in the eighties.

Henson's daughter Lisa Henson — CEO of The Jim Henson Company, the sole producer — is an executive producer on the series, alongside director Louis Leterrier. From a plot standpoint, it follows three Gelflings — Rian (Egerton), Brea (Taylor-Joy), and Deet (Emmanuel) — who “discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis' power [and] set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.”

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is out August 30 on Netflix.

