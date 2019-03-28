Technology News

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch Documentary Announced, to Air a Week After Finale

, 28 March 2019
Photo Credit: HBO

Emilia Clarke in a making-of video from Game of Thrones season 7

  • Game of Thrones season 8 documentary set for May 26
  • Follows the cast and crew during the making of final season
  • It will be two hours long, directed by Jeanie Finlay

HBO has announced ‘Game of Thrones: The Last Watch', a two-hour documentary that will offer behind-the-scenes access on the making of Game of Thrones' eighth and final season, its “most ambitious and complicated” yet. It will premiere Sunday, May 26 on HBO — and quite likely on Monday, May 27 on Hotstar in India — a week after the epic fantasy show's series finale. Jeanie Finlay (Orion: The Man Who Would Be King) has directed Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, having been embedded on the Thrones set for a year.

Here's the official description for Game of Thrones: The Last Watch via HBO:

“Game of Thrones: The Last Watch delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland.

“Made with unprecedented access, Game of Thrones: The Last Watch is an up-close and personal report from the trenches of production, following the crew and the cast as they contend with extreme weather, punishing deadlines and an ever-excited fandom hungry for spoilers.

“Much more than a ‘making of' documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world — and then have to say goodbye to it.”

Finlay also partly filmed the feature-length documentary on her own, alongside Mark Bushnell, Louise Liddy, Aaron Black, and Richard Jephcote, in addition to serving as a producer. Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss served as executive producers alongside fellow Thrones colleague Bernadette Caulfield, while Rachel Hooper and Martin Mahon also acted as producers. Game of Thrones: The Last Watch is a production of Glimmer Films. Alice Powell is the editor and Hannah Peel the composer.

Game of Thrones season 8 premieres April 15, 2019 in India.

