Technology News
loading

Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Talks ‘Mental Health Difficulties’ Due to HBO Series

Harington took a year-long break to “really concentrate on myself”.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 4 August 2021 12:05 IST
Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Talks ‘Mental Health Difficulties’ Due to HBO Series

Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones

Highlights
  • Harington played Jon Snow on Game of Thrones for 8 seasons
  • Proud of the journey on the show, means a lot personally too
  • Harington returns with Amazon’s Modern Love, Marvel’s Eternals

Kit Harington has addressed the mental toll that Game of Thrones took during the end of its run in a new interview, admitting that he took a year-long break after the HBO series wrapped up to “really concentrate on myself.” That was in part due to the “nature” of Thrones — dark, violent, and intense throughout — Harington noted, which “directly” broke the 34-year-old English actor. Though it's the first time Harington has spoken about it, it's been reported in the past. In May 2019, a month after Thrones finished, Harington was said to check into a wellness facility for “personal issues”.

“I went through some mental health difficulties after [Game of] Thrones, and during the end of Thrones, to be honest,” Harington told Cagle on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show earlier this week. Harington played Jon Snow on the HBO series. “I think it was directly due to the nature of the show and what I had been doing for years. […] I think I took sort of a break after Thrones where I said, ‘I don't want to work for a year. I want to really kind of concentrate on myself,' and I think I'm really happy I did that.”

That said, Harington doesn't regret it: “Part of the journey since it finished… was just becoming proud of that show, and not running away from it. Not running away from what it was, and who I played in it, but just owning it and being proud of everything about it.”

And he's also able to look at the bigger picture: Harington met his wife Rose Leslie — she played the wilding Ygritte on Thrones — on set, and the two have had a child since: “My child is a direct result of Game of Thrones. I still have very, very good friends from that show. It did nothing but wonders for me.”

Harington's year-long break away from cinema ended up being much longer though, thanks to COVID-19: “Just when I was wanting to come back to work the pandemic hit.” He will be next seen in the second season of rom-com anthology Modern Love, available August 13 on Amazon Prime Video. Harington filmed it for fun: “You don't have to live in that intense place all the time. Why don't you do something that takes the weight off? Why don't you do something fun?”

Post that, Harington will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Eternals, releasing late October in Indian cinemas and early November elsewhere.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Kit Harington, Game of Thrones, Mental health
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Mi Mix 4 Launch Date Set for August 10, Xiaomi Announces

Related Stories

Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Talks ‘Mental Health Difficulties’ Due to HBO Series
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Days After Purchase, Company Responds
  2. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out ‘View Once’ Feature for Images, Videos
  3. Watch the First Trailer for Camila Cabello and Amazon’s Cinderella Movie
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Is Back: Best Offers Today
  5. Vivo Y53s Price in India Tipped Ahead of Its Official Launch
  6. Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition, m15 R6 Gaming Laptops Debut in India
  7. Jio Fiber Users Can Now Make Video Calls from TV Using Phone’s Camera
  8. Watch the Trailer for Money Heist Season 5, Out in September on Netflix
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 Review: Classic OnePlus
  10. Klipsch T5 II ANC TWS Earphones With AI Gesture Controls Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix’s Three-Body Problem Series Eyes Eiza González to Star: Report
  2. Amazon Accused of Interfering With Landmark Union Vote Using Cameras, Installing Mailbox to Collect Ballots
  3. Realme 8i, Realme 8s to Launch in India Soon, Company CEO Madhav Sheth Confirms
  4. Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Talks ‘Mental Health Difficulties’ Due to HBO Series
  5. Mi Mix 4 Launch Date Set for August 10, Xiaomi Announces
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. Cinderella Amazon Prime Video Trailer: Camila Cabello Wants More Than Prince Charming
  8. Call of Duty Developer Activision’s Blizzard Entertainment Chief J Allen Brack Exits Following Sexism Row
  9. Realme MagDart Magnetic Wireless Fast Charging Tech Unveiled, Includes 50W/ 15W Chargers, Wallet, More
  10. Chinese Cryptocurrency Addresses Sent $2.2 Billion to Scams, Darknet in 2019-2021: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com