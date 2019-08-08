Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have signed an overall deal to develop new series and films for Netflix, the streaming service announced Wednesday. The deal reportedly amounts to nine figures in US dollars. As part of the deal, the duo will write, produce, and direct TV shows and movies for Netflix. Somewhat appropriately, Benioff and Weiss have gone from the world's biggest TV show to the world's biggest streaming service.

“We've had a beautiful run with HBO for more than a decade and we're grateful to everyone there for always making us feel at home,” Benioff and Weiss said in a prepared statement. “Over the past few months we've spent many hours talking to Cindy Holland and Peter Friedlander, as well as Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber. We remember the same shots from the same ‘80s movies; we love the same books; we're excited about the same storytelling possibilities. Netflix has built something astounding and unprecedented, and we're honoured they invited us to join them.”

“We are thrilled to welcome master storytellers David Benioff and Dan Weiss to Netflix,” Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos said. “They are a creative force and have delighted audiences worldwide with their epic storytelling. We can't wait to see what their imaginations will bring to our members.”

Benioff and Weiss served as creators, showrunners, executive producers, and head writers for nearly a decade on Game of Thrones. During that time, they won five Emmys — and are nominated for a few more at the 2019 edition — for their work on the HBO series. While their work was lauded for much of that run, the duo were criticised in later seasons, especially the final chapter that ended back in May. Game of Thrones season 8 was termed as the worst of the lot, with particular ire directed towards Benioff and Weiss.

Aside from that massive new Netflix deal, the Game of Thrones duo also have a series of Star Wars films — which might be a trilogy — on their slate they will write and produce, the first of which is slated to release in December 2022. Benioff and Weiss are also attached to write and direct Dirty White Boys, a film adaptation of Stephen Hunter's 1995 crime novel.

People familiar with the matter told Deadline about the deal running into nine-figure US dollars. That puts it in the same bracket as the Netflix deals for prolific creators Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy. Per Deadline, Amazon Prime Video and Disney were also in the running to sign up Benioff and Weiss.