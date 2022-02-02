Jamie Dornan Joins Gal Gadot in Netflix Spy Thriller Heart of Stone

Jamie Dornan, whose performance in Belfast is generating Oscar buzz, has boarded the cast of Netflix's international spy thriller Heart of Stone.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star joins previously announced ensemble member Gal Gadot in the film which hails from Netflix and Skydance, reported Variety.

Tom Harper, known for Amazon's The Aeronauts, will helm the movie from a script by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

Plot details surrounding the story are being kept under wraps.

Heart of Stone is produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano via their Pilot Wave.

Patty Whitcher serves as an executive producer, alongside Harper and Rucka.

Dornan is receiving acclaim for his role of Pa in Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical directorial Belfast. The actor has been nominated for best supporting actor Critics Choice and Golden Globe awards.

He is also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award alongside the film's ensemble cast, including Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jude Hill, Ciaran Hinds and Colin Morgan.

Dornan was last seen in the mystery thriller series The Tourist, that premiered New Year's Day on BBC One in the UK. The Tourist releases February 18 on Lionsgate Play in India, and will be available on HBO Max in the US.