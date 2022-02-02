Technology News
Jamie Dornan Joins Gal Gadot in Netflix Spy Thriller Heart of Stone

Tom Harper of The Aeronauts fame set to direct.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 2 February 2022 18:11 IST
Jamie Dornan Joins Gal Gadot in Netflix Spy Thriller Heart of Stone

Photo Credit: Troy Harvey/AMPAS

Jaime Dornan is receiving acclaim for his role of Pa in Kenneth Branagh's Belfast

  • Plot details surrounding the story are being kept under wraps
  • Jaime Dornan has been nominated for best supporting actor awards
  • Dornan was last seen in the mystery thriller series The Tourist

Jamie Dornan, whose performance in Belfast is generating Oscar buzz, has boarded the cast of Netflix's international spy thriller Heart of Stone.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star joins previously announced ensemble member Gal Gadot in the film which hails from Netflix and Skydance, reported Variety.

Tom Harper, known for Amazon's The Aeronauts, will helm the movie from a script by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

Plot details surrounding the story are being kept under wraps.

Heart of Stone is produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano via their Pilot Wave.

Patty Whitcher serves as an executive producer, alongside Harper and Rucka.

Dornan is receiving acclaim for his role of Pa in Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical directorial Belfast. The actor has been nominated for best supporting actor Critics Choice and Golden Globe awards.

He is also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award alongside the film's ensemble cast, including Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jude Hill, Ciaran Hinds and Colin Morgan.

Dornan was last seen in the mystery thriller series The Tourist, that premiered New Year's Day on BBC One in the UK. The Tourist releases February 18 on Lionsgate Play in India, and will be available on HBO Max in the US.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Heart of Stone, Netflix, Jamie Dornan, Gal Gadot, Skydance, Tom Harper
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2: Netflix Renews Series Less Than 3 Weeks After Premiere

