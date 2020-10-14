Technology News
loading

Mad Max Prequel Furiosa Casts Chris Hemsworth, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Anya Taylor-Joy: Report

Anya Taylor-Joy is now confirmed in the lead as Furiosa.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 14 October 2020 11:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mad Max Prequel Furiosa Casts Chris Hemsworth, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Anya Taylor-Joy: Report

Photo Credit: Mark Hill/HBO, Box Hill Films/Focus Features, Disney/Marvel Studios

(L-R): Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Chris Hemsworth

Highlights
  • Mad Max prequel Furiosa doesn’t have a release date as yet
  • Director George Miller hopes to begin filming Furiosa in 2021
  • Much of the Oscar-winning Fury Road crew will return on Furiosa

The Mad Max: Fury Road prequel spin-off Furiosa has reportedly cast Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen) alongside Anya Taylor-Joy (Split) in the title role of Imperator Furiosa character, originally played by Charlize Theron in the 2015 critically-acclaimed movie. The Mad Max Furiosa spin-off will be an origin story for its female lead, looking at the years before she teamed up with Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) in Mad Max: Fury Road. George Miller will return to direct, and has also co-written the Furiosa movie with Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris.

Deadline is among the publications that bring word of Hemsworth and Abdul-Mateen's casting in the Mad Max Furiosa prequel spin-off, and notes that the film is now in “advanced development” at Warner Bros. A draft of the Furiosa script has been ready since before Mad Max: Fury Road released, and Miller had wanted it to film it after Fury Road, but that never materialised due to a legal battle between Warner Bros. and Miller's production company, Kennedy Miller Mitchell, over a $7 million bonus. Back in March, Miller had begun casting over video call, starting with Taylor-Joy.

A lot of additional details about the film have also been revealed. Miller is bringing back much of his Mad Max: Fury Road crew for the Furiosa spin-off, Deadline reports. That includes producing partner Doug Mitchell of Kennedy Miller Mitchell; Miller will produce alongside. It also includes production designer Colin Gibson, film editor Margaret Sixel, sound mixer Ben Osmo, and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, all of whom won an Oscar for their work on Mad Max: Fury Road. Also back are first assistant director PJ Voeten and second unit director and stunt coordinator Guy Norris.

Hemsworth is of course best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has appeared in eight MCU entries and will reprise his role in Thor: Love and Thunder — currently slated to release in February 2022 — which begins filming in March 2021 in Australia. Hemsworth was last seen in the Netflix action movie Extraction.

Abdul-Mateen II recently won an Emmy for his work in the HBO miniseries Watchmen. He has also been involved in the DC film universe, as the villain Black Manta in Aquaman. His other films include Baywatch, The Greatest Showman, and Us. Abdul-Mateen II will be next seen in The Trial of the Chicago 7, out Friday on Netflix. He is currently filming for The Matrix 4, on which he is a lead star.

Furiosa is expected to begin filming in 2021.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mad Max, Mad Max Fury Road, Mad Max Furiosa, Furiosa, Chris Hemsworth, Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Warner Bros, Kennedy Miller Mitchell, Anya Taylor Joy
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 Price in India Cut, In-Box Accessories Reduced

Related Stories

Mad Max Prequel Furiosa Casts Chris Hemsworth, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Anya Taylor-Joy: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched
  2. iPhone 12 Pro With HDR Video Recording, LiDAR Sensor Launched in India
  3. Vivo V20 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Vivo V20 First Impressions
  5. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  6. iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 Get Official Discount
  7. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales This Week: Top Deals Revealed So Far
  8. How to Find the Best Deals During Amazon, Flipkart Sales This Week
  9. Vivo V20 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  10. Oppo Smart TV Set to Launch on October 19
#Latest Stories
  1. Mad Max Prequel Furiosa Casts Chris Hemsworth, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Anya Taylor-Joy: Report
  2. Facebook Messenger Gets a New Look, Customisable Chat Features to Be Rolled Out Soon
  3. iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 Price in India Cut, In-Box Accessories Reduced
  4. Apple's Rare Earth Recycling on New iPhone Series Steps Up Environmental Response
  5. Oppo A15 With 13-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup Launching in India on October 15
  6. NASA Announces Eight-Nation Space Coalition Under Artemis Accords
  7. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Donates $100 Million More to Help US Election Offices
  8. Twitter Suspends Accounts Claiming to Be Black Trump Supporters Over Spam, Manipulation
  9. Facebook Bans Anti-Vaccination Advertisements but Not Antivax Posts
  10. OnePlus 8T Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com