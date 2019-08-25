Technology News
loading

From Frozen 2 to Soul: All the Disney Animation and Pixar Announcements From D23 Expo

Evan Rachel Wood, Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, and more.

By | Updated: 25 August 2019 01:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
From Frozen 2 to Soul: All the Disney Animation and Pixar Announcements From D23 Expo

Photo Credit: Disney

Anna, Elsa, and their mother in Frozen 2

Highlights
  • Evan Rachel Wood voicing Anna, Elsa’s mother in Frozen 2
  • Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey part of Soul voice cast
  • Awkwafina leading Asia-inspired Raya and the Last Dragon

Aside from the live-action Marvel and Star Wars stuff, Disney had a lot of animated content to talk about at its two-hour D23 Expo presentation on Saturday as well. That included details on new and existing animated titles from both Pixar and Disney Animation, be it casting announcements for the sequel Frozen II and the bonkers Soul — Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey are involved on the latter — a new look at the fantasied Onward that features Spider-Man and Star-Lord actors, and entirely new films such as Asia-inspired Raya and the Last Dragon. Here are all the D23 Expo announcements for Disney's upcoming animated fare, ordered by release dates.

Frozen 2

Release date: November 22, 2019

We knew Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood was part of the voice cast for Frozen 2 — the sequel to the 2013 hit original — but Disney revealed at D23 Expo that Wood would be voicing Anna and Elsa's mother. Her role might be limited to flashbacks, considering both parents — the erstwhile King and Queen of Arendelle — had seemingly died at sea during a storm in the first film. Meanwhile, Sterling K. Brown is voicing a new character called Lieutenant Matthias on Frozen 2.

Frozen 2 has been directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, off a script by Allison Schroeder and Lee.

frozen 2 sterling brown Frozen 2

Sterling K. Brown as Lieutenant Matthias, Kristen Bell as Anna in Frozen 2
Photo Credit: Disney

Onward

Release date: March 6, 2020

Pixar didn't have a lot to show for its next original effort — on the back of a trailer in May — but we did get a new poster and image from the film. The Onward voice cast includes Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer. Set in a fantasy world populated with elves, trolls, mermaids, and the like, Onward is about two brothers (Holland and Pratt) who set out to discover if there's still magic in the world, hoping to connect with the father who died when they were young.

Onward has been directed by Dan Scanlon, off a script by C.S. Anderson and Scanlon.

onward still Onward

Tom Holland, Chris Pratt in Onward
Photo Credit: Disney/Pixar

Soul

Release date: June 19, 2020

Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, and Questlove were announced as the Soul voice cast at D23 Expo on Saturday. Foxx plays Joe Gardner, a man with a deep love for jazz who's stuck as a middle school music teacher. He gets his big break after an open mic but his soul is separated after an accident. He ends up at the You Seminar, an academy where souls learn about passion and then graduate into a newborn child.

That's as bonkers and out-there an idea as Pixar has had in a while, even more so than Inside Out. Helping Pixar on the Soul journey will be Nine Inch Nails duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross as composers, with Late Night with Stephen Colbert's Jon Batiste working on the original jazz compositions.

soul jamie foxx Soul

Jamie Foxx in Soul
Photo Credit: Disney/Pixar

Raya and the Last Dragon

Release date: November 25, 2020

Awkwafina and Cassie Steele are lending their voices to this Disney Animation film inspired by Hong Kong action films and the culture of Southeast Asia. Raya and the Last Dragon is set in Kumandra, a fantasy world with five lands and a sea shaped like a dragon. It follows lone warrior Raya (Steele), who's on a quest to find the last dragon, hoping it can save the world from evil. Unfortunately, the dragon (Awkwafina) is trapped in a human body and needs Raya's help to return to dragon form.

Raya and the Last Dragon will be directed by Paul Briggs and Dean Wellins, off a script by Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians).

New posters

frozen 2 poster Frozen 2

New Frozen 2 poster
Photo Credit: Disney

onward poster Onward poster

New Onward poster
Photo Credit: Disney/Pixar

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Frozen 2, Soul, Onward, Raya and the Last Dragon, Disney, Pixar, D23 Expo
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Poster Features Palpatine, Rey, and Kylo Ren — Disney D23 Expo
Honor Smartphones
From Frozen 2 to Soul: All the Disney Animation and Pixar Announcements From D23 Expo
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Series Pre-Registrations Cross 1 Million Mark
  2. Samsung Galaxy M30s With 48-Megapixel Camera Said to Launch Next Month
  3. Motorola One Action vs Mi A3 vs Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro
  4. Mi A3 to Go on Sale Next in India on August 27 via Amazon, Mi.com
  5. Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus Price in India Slashed
  6. Kit Harington Cast as Black Knight in Marvel’s The Eternals
  7. Elon Musk Called to Step Down as Tesla CEO by Top Investor
  8. Sacred Games Season 2: The Biggest Talking Points and Season 3 Concerns
  9. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  10. LG Gram 17, Gram 15, Gram 14 Lightweight Laptops Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. From Frozen 2 to Soul: All the Disney Animation and Pixar Announcements From D23 Expo
  2. New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Poster Features Palpatine, Rey, and Kylo Ren — Disney D23 Expo
  3. The Eternals: Kit Harington Cast as Black Knight, Gemma Chan Confirmed as Sersi — Disney D23 Expo
  4. Black Panther 2 Announced, Gets May 2022 Release Date — Disney D23 Expo
  5. Gamescom: German Army Seeks Out Gamers in Hunt for Computer-Savvy Recruits
  6. Facebook Was Concerned About Cambridge Analytica 4 Years Ago, Internal Emails Show
  7. Google Cracks Down on Political Discourse in the Workplace
  8. Mi A3 to Go on Sale Next in India on August 27 via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
  9. Netflix Testing Human-Curated 'Collections' Recommendations
  10. Samsung Galaxy M30s India Launch Said to Be in Mid-September; Tipped to Sport 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.