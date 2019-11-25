Queen Elsa & Co. are ruling the world. Frozen 2 brought in an estimated $350.2 million (about Rs. X crores) in its opening weekend at the global box office, delivering the biggest opening for an animated movie of all time in the process. In doing so, Frozen 2 beat Disney's own offerings: The Lion King remake ($245.95 million) and Toy Story 4 ($244.52 million) from earlier this year. Frozen 2's worldwide opening weekend was helped by the fact that it opened in more territories upfront, unlike The Lion King and Toy Story 4, which had a staggered rollout. Additionally, Frozen 2 also delivered the biggest opening weekend for a Disney Animation title — and second-best for Disney Animation and Pixar — in India.

Of its $350.2 million opening weekend, Frozen 2 garnered an estimated $127 million (about Rs. X crores) in the US and Canada, with the remaining estimated $223.2 million (about Rs. X crores) coming in from 37 other markets. China ($53 million) was the biggest of the lot, followed by the likes of South Korea ($31.5 million), Japan ($18.2 million), UK ($17.8 million), Germany ($14.9 million), France ($13.4 million), Mexico ($9.3 million), Indonesia ($6.2 million), Philippines ($6.1 million) and Spain ($5.8 million). Gadgets 360 has reached out to Disney India for exact numbers in the country.

Per Deadline, this was the highest opening weekend ever for an animated title in France, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czech Republic, Indonesia, Malaysia, Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, the UAE, and Ukraine; and highest 3-day opening weekend in Iceland and the UK. It was also the third highest industry opening of all time in Korea, and the third highest opening weekend of all time for an animated title in China.

Frozen 2 also delivered the highest opening weekend ever for a Disney Animation / Pixar movie in China, Germany, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. In addition to India, this is also the highest opening weekend for a Disney Animation title in Central America, Colombia, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Mexico, and Peru.

This week, it will release in Italy on Wednesday, followed by Australia, Chile, Greece, New Zealand, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Ukraine on Thursday, and Lebanon on Friday.