Technology News
loading

Frozen 2 Box Office: $350 Million Opening Weekend Biggest Ever for Animated Movies

And the biggest opening weekend for an animated Disney movie in India.

By | Updated: 25 November 2019 10:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Frozen 2 Box Office: $350 Million Opening Weekend Biggest Ever for Animated Movies

Photo Credit: Disney

Sven, Olaf, Kristoff, Elsa, and Anna in Frozen 2

Highlights
  • Frozen 2 released November 22 in India and elsewhere
  • Highest opening weekend for animated film in 14 territories
  • Frozen 2 made over $127 million in the US and Canada

Queen Elsa & Co. are ruling the world. Frozen 2 brought in an estimated $350.2 million (about Rs. X crores) in its opening weekend at the global box office, delivering the biggest opening for an animated movie of all time in the process. In doing so, Frozen 2 beat Disney's own offerings: The Lion King remake ($245.95 million) and Toy Story 4 ($244.52 million) from earlier this year. Frozen 2's worldwide opening weekend was helped by the fact that it opened in more territories upfront, unlike The Lion King and Toy Story 4, which had a staggered rollout. Additionally, Frozen 2 also delivered the biggest opening weekend for a Disney Animation title — and second-best for Disney Animation and Pixar — in India.

Frozen 2 Review: Sparks of Magic, but Should Disney Have Let It Go?

Of its $350.2 million opening weekend, Frozen 2 garnered an estimated $127 million (about Rs. X crores) in the US and Canada, with the remaining estimated $223.2 million (about Rs. X crores) coming in from 37 other markets. China ($53 million) was the biggest of the lot, followed by the likes of South Korea ($31.5 million), Japan ($18.2 million), UK ($17.8 million), Germany ($14.9 million), France ($13.4 million), Mexico ($9.3 million), Indonesia ($6.2 million), Philippines ($6.1 million) and Spain ($5.8 million). Gadgets 360 has reached out to Disney India for exact numbers in the country.

Per Deadline, this was the highest opening weekend ever for an animated title in France, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czech Republic, Indonesia, Malaysia, Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, the UAE, and Ukraine; and highest 3-day opening weekend in Iceland and the UK. It was also the third highest industry opening of all time in Korea, and the third highest opening weekend of all time for an animated title in China.

Frozen 2 also delivered the highest opening weekend ever for a Disney Animation / Pixar movie in China, Germany, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. In addition to India, this is also the highest opening weekend for a Disney Animation title in Central America, Colombia, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Mexico, and Peru.

This week, it will release in Italy on Wednesday, followed by Australia, Chile, Greece, New Zealand, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Ukraine on Thursday, and Lebanon on Friday.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Frozen 2, Frozen, Disney, Disney India, Frozen II
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Realme X50 With Dual-Mode 5G Support Confirmed to Launch Soon, Sports Hole-Punch Design With Two Selfie Cameras
Honor Smartphones
Frozen 2 Box Office: $350 Million Opening Weekend Biggest Ever for Animated Movies
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro: Is It the OnePlus 7T Killer You've Been Waiting For?
  2. Vivo U20 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched In India
  3. Black Friday 2019: How to Shop From India and What You Need to Know
  4. Realme X50 With 5G Support, Dual Hole-Punch Design to Launch Soon
  5. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  6. Out of Love Wraps Up a Year to Forget for Hotstar Originals
  7. Realme 5s vs Redmi Note 8: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  8. Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India
  9. Vivo U20 First Impressions
  10. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
#Latest Stories
  1. Frozen 2 Box Office: $350 Million Opening Weekend Biggest Ever for Animated Movies
  2. Realme X50 With Dual-Mode 5G Support Confirmed to Launch Soon, Sports Hole-Punch Design With Two Selfie Cameras
  3. Twitter Now Lets You Enable 2-Factor Authentication Without a Phone Number
  4. World Wide Web Inventor Tim Berners-Lee Has an Ambitious Plan to Take Back the Net
  5. Tesla Cybertruck Orders Near 150,000 Just Days After Chaotic Launch
  6. Honor V30, Honor V30 Pro Confirmed to Pack Kirin 990 SoC, Other Alleged Specifications Surface Online as Well
  7. Airtel, Vodafone Idea Approach Supreme Court on Payment of Dues: Reports
  8. Samsung Galaxy A51 May Pack a 5-Megapixel Macro Camera; Galaxy A81 Said to Be in the Works With S Pen Support
  9. Google Workers Protest Company's 'Brute Force Intimidation'
  10. Xiaomi Patents a Phone Design With Second Display, Quad Rear Cameras: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.