Technology News
loading

Friends: The Reunion Trailer Is Just the Dash of Nostalgia You’re Looking For

“It was an incredible time. We became best friends.”

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 20 May 2021 11:15 IST
Friends: The Reunion Trailer Is Just the Dash of Nostalgia You’re Looking For

Photo Credit: HBO Max/Warner Bros.

Friends cast in Friends: The Reunion

Highlights
  • Friends: The Reunion release date is May 27 on HBO Max
  • Trailer shows Friends cast back on set, reading old scripts
  • Will be interviewed by James Corden on couch next to the fountain

Friends: The Reunion trailer has arrived. The hotly anticipated reunion special episode of Friends is due in a week, and HBO Max has unveiled a two-minute trailer that gives fans a look at what they should expect. Friends: The Reunion trailer finds the six lead cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — revisiting the soundstage where they filmed the series in full, re-reading moments from old episode scripts, and answering the most infamous question of all: were Ross (Schwimmer) and Rachel (Aniston) on a break?

Schwimmer opens the Friends: The Reunion trailer by putting the rest of them through a Friends quiz, with one of the questions involving the length of the letter that Rachel wrote Ross and demanded it be read before they got back together. James Corden will serve as the interviewer, the trailer reveals, with the Friends cast assembling on the iconic orange couch — except it's not in Central Perk but in front of the fountain that was part of the Friends opening credits. Aniston says they slipped right back after revisiting the set and Schwimmer notes everyone was perfectly cast.

Part of the table re-read segment will be “The One Where Everyone Finds” episode, involving Kudrow's Phoebe reacting to Cox's Monica and Perry's Chandler secretly kissing. LeBlanc jokes about how he once saw all of their houses from the air on the news once, but the thing he reacted to was the fact that his roof was a mess. Elsewhere in the Friends: The Reunion trailer, Cox says: “It was an incredible time. We became best friends.” Some of Friends' recurring cast members will also be part of the reunion special, including Maggie Wheeler, whose Janice had the iconic grating catchphrase “Oh. My. God.”

In addition to all the aforementioned stars, Friends: The Reunion will also feature the likes of David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck (briefly spotted in the trailer), James Michael Tyler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai. Ben Winston (Carpool Karaoke with Paul McCartney) is the director on Friends: The Reunion, with all Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer serving as executive producers alongside Winston, Friends creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, and Friends executive producer Kevin Bright.

Friends: The Reunion is out May 27 on HBO Max, which is currently exclusive to the US but will expand into Latin America and Caribbean markets in June with European HBO services to be upgraded later in 2021. Sky will likely air it in the UK. There's no word on an India platform or release date for Friends: The Reunion, WarnerMedia told Gadgets 360.

Friends: The Reunion poster

friends reunion poster friends reunion poster

Photo Credit: HBO Max/Warner Bros.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Friends, Friends The Reunion, Friends reunion, HBO Max, WarnerMedia, Sky, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Warner Bros
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Zoom Events Virtual Platform for Hosting Large-Scale Conferences Announced, Will Replace OnZoom

Related Stories

Friends: The Reunion Trailer Is Just the Dash of Nostalgia You’re Looking For
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Chatbot to Help Senior Citizens With COVID-19 Vaccination
  2. ESA Signs Contract for Prometheus Ultra-Low Cost Reusable Rocket
  3. Google Photos to Get Locked Folder, Enhanced Memories Function, More
  4. PUBG Mobile’s India Avatar Battlegrounds Kicks Off Pre-Registrations
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India Google Play Store URL Includes PUBG Mobile
  6. Vivo Y52 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  7. Google Health’s New AI Tools Can Identify Skin Issues, Potential TB patients
  8. For Telegram, CoWIN Vaccine Alert Bots Provided Unplanned Growth
  9. Android 12 Public Beta Goes Live for Download on Select Smartphones
  10. Watch the Trailer for Friends: The Reunion, Out Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Colonial Pipeline Cyberattack: CEO Joseph Blount Says Paid $4.4 Million in Ransom to Hackers
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Tipped to Launch on June 18, Krafton's PUBG Mobile Remake: Report
  3. OnePlus 9R Getting OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 in India With Camera, Gallery, System Improvements
  4. China Delays Tianzhou-2 Supply Mission to Newly Launched Space Station Over Technical Reasons
  5. Apple Announces AssistiveTouch for Apple Watch, Eye-Tracking Features on iPad Among Other Accessibility Updates
  6.  Europe Aviation Regulator EASA Sees First Flying Taxis in 2024 or 2025
  7. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Slams Apple, Says iPhone Maker Sold 'Overpriced Hardware' From The 'Middle Ages'
  8. Amazon Faces Five New Racial, Gender Bias Lawsuits From Women in Corporate or Warehouse Management Roles
  9. Friends: The Reunion Trailer Is Just the Dash of Nostalgia You’re Looking For
  10. Huawei FreeBuds 4 TWS Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation, 20-Hour Total Battery Life Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com