Technology News
loading

Friends: The Reunion HBO Max Premiere Date Set for May 27 With Special Guests, Gets First Teaser Trailer

BTS, David Beckham, Lady Gaga, and Mindy Kaling are among the guests on the Friends reunion special.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 14 May 2021 10:56 IST
Friends: The Reunion HBO Max Premiere Date Set for May 27 With Special Guests, Gets First Teaser Trailer

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Friends cast after the final episode

Highlights
  • HBO Max is exclusive to the US for now; expanding in June
  • No word on India release date, platform for Friends: The Reunion
  • First teaser for Friends reunion episode shows six main cast

Friends: The Reunion will premiere May 27 on HBO Max, the US-exclusive streaming service has announced. The release date for the Friends reunion special came with a short 40-second teaser that shows the original six — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — walking away from the camera on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California. That's where the iconic series was filmed: Stage 24, to be precise. There's no word on an international release date or platform for the Friends reunion, WarnerMedia told Gadgets 360, with the May 27 premiere on HBO Max the only confirmed bit so far.

Alongside the release date and teaser, HBO Max revealed that Friends: The Reunion will feature a number of special guests including the likes of David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai. While some of those names are recognisable to Friends fans, others are a lot more curious. What do they have in connection with Friends, apart from being fans just like the rest of us? We don't have to wait too long to find out though.

Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer also served as executive producers on the unscripted special, alongside Friends creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, executive producer Kevin Bright, and director Ben Winston. Winston has directed multiple One Direction music videos and Corden's Carpool Karaoke episode featuring Paul McCartney. Friends: The Reunion is a production of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions and Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions. Emma Conway, James Longman, and Stacey Thomas-Muir are co-executive producers.

Friends: The Reunion's May 27 premiere date on HBO Max marks the one-year anniversary of the WarnerMedia-owned streaming platform, which is set to expand into Latin America and Caribbean markets in June, with European HBO services to be upgraded later in 2021. There's no word on HBO Max launching in India anytime soon, so this is only going to further fuel piracy unlike with Justice League Snyder Cut. Don't expect Friends: The Reunion to release on Disney+ Hotstar, as its HBO deal does not extend to HBO Max originals. Despite the shared name, HBO and HBO Max are entirely separate entities.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Friends, Friends The Reunion, Friends reunion, HBO Max, WarnerMedia, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Warner Bros
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Google Wins Cloud Deal From SpaceX for Starlink Internet Service

Related Stories

Friends: The Reunion HBO Max Premiere Date Set for May 27 With Special Guests, Gets First Teaser Trailer
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6 Series Renders Show Striking New Design, Pixel Watch Surfaces
  2. 'If I Can Hodl, You Can Hodl': Dogecoin Millionaire Tells Investors
  3. Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro TWS Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  4. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Goes Up for Pre-Registrations on This Date
  5. Redmi Watch First Impressions: Watch Out
  6. Asus ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Flip With Snapdragon 888 SoC Now Official
  7. How to Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  8. Friends: The Reunion Gets Release Date, First Teaser, and a Guest List
  9. iPhone 13 Models Could Be Slightly Thicker in Size Over iPhone 12 Series
  10. Mi 11X Pro Review: Flagship Features, Value Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Blockchain Wallet Now Supports Third-Party Hardware Wallets
  2. Google Leads US Business Push to Preserve Work Permits for H-1B Spouses
  3. PS5 DualSense Controllers Launched in New Colourways Inspired by the Galaxy, Will Go on Sale Next Month
  4. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung Galaxy A22 4G Specifications, Renders, Colour Options Surface Online
  5. Google Assistant Gets ‘Your Apps’ Settings Menu, More Colourful UI in The Works: Reports
  6. COVID-19 Bundle from Humble Offers Games, Books, Software for $20 to Raise Funds for Relief Work in India, Brazil
  7. Vivo Could Be Working on a Phone With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, Geekbench Listing Shows
  8. Why Does Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Season 1 Cost $465 Million?
  9. TSMC Said to Plan Doubling Down on US Chip Factories as Talks in Europe Falter
  10. Apple and Microsoft’s Rivalry Had Cooled; Now It’s Back and Getting Testier
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com