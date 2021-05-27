Friends: The Reunion is here. On Thursday, the hotly-anticipated Friends reunion special episode will stream globally, bringing together the Friends main cast: Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler), and David Schwimmer (Ross). They will revisit the famous set, relive some greatest moments, cry a lot (naturally), and sit on that orange couch. James Corden will also interview them all, on that couch in front of the fountain from the opening credits, with a bunch of special guests such as David Beckham, BTS, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, and Malala Yousafzai popping by. It all seems like a lot, but hey, it's Friends.

HBO Max — the streaming service owned by the sister company of Friends' producer Warner Bros. Television — has reportedly forked over $20 million (about Rs. 145 crores) just to get Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer back together in a room. And though Friends: The Reunion is an HBO Max original, it's been sold off to other broadcasters elsewhere since HBO Max is currently exclusive to the US. Here's everything you need to know about the Friends reunion special, including the trailer, where to watch it, when it releases where you live, and the full guest list.

Friends: The Reunion release date, time

The hourlong Friends reunion special is out May 27 worldwide. In India, you can stream it starting 12:32pm IST.

In the US and Canada, it's available 12am PT / 3am ET. In the UK, Friends: The Reunion will premiere 8:02am BST. In Australia, it's available 5:02pm AEST. And in Southeast Asia, it arrives 3:01pm SGT.

Friends: The Reunion trailer

Earlier in May, HBO Max unveiled a two-minute trailer for the Friends reunion special that gave fans a look at what they should expect. It finds the six lead cast members revisiting the soundstage — Stage 24 at the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California — where they filmed the series in full, re-reading moments from old episode scripts, and answering the most infamous question of all: were Ross (Schwimmer) and Rachel (Aniston) on a break?

Friends: The Reunion guests

The full list of special guests for the Friends reunion special includes David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai. Pickles (Judy Geller), Selleck (Dr. Richard Burke), Tyler (Gunther), and Wheeler (Janice) are also part of the Friends cast.

How to watch Friends: The Reunion in India

Unexpectedly, Zee5 has scooped up the rights to the Friends reunion special in India. You will need a Zee5 Premium subscription that costs Rs. 499 a year to watch it. Zee5 will release Friends: The Reunion at the same time as its global premiere.

How to watch Friends: The Reunion in USA

Naturally, the aforementioned HBO Max is the exclusive home of the Friends reunion episode in the US. HBO Max costs $15 a month. Existing HBO on TV subscribers can upgrade to HBO Max at no additional cost.

How to watch Friends: The Reunion in UK

Sky One and its streaming counterpart NOW are the official broadcasters for the Friends reunion special in the UK. On TV, Friends: The Reunion will air at 8pm BST on Sky One. If you can't wait till then, you can stream it on NOW from 8:02am BST onwards. NOW starts at GBP 10 a month.

How to watch Friends: The Reunion in Australia

Foxtel's Binge streaming service will host the Friends reunion special down under. Binge costs between AUD 10 and AUD 18 per month.

How to watch Friends: The Reunion in Canada

As with all things HBO, Crave is the home for the Friends reunion special up north. Crave starts at CAD 10 per month, but you'll need the HBO add-on that takes the price up to CAD 20 per month.

How to watch Friends: The Reunion in Southeast Asia

HBO and HBO Go will premiere the Friends reunion episode in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. On TV, HBO will air Friends: The Reunion at 9pm local time. If you must watch it at the same time as everyone else, it will stream on HBO Go from 3:01pm SGT. HBO Go costs SGD 14 a month.