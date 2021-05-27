Technology News
loading

Friends: The Reunion Date, Time, How to Watch, Trailer, and More

The gang — Chandler, Joey, Monica, Phoebe, Rachel, and Ross — is back.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 27 May 2021 09:30 IST
Friends: The Reunion Date, Time, How to Watch, Trailer, and More

Photo Credit: HBO Max/Warner Bros.

Friends cast in Friends: The Reunion

Highlights
  • Friends: The Reunion premieres May 27 worldwide
  • Available on Zee5 in India, HBO Max in USA, NOW TV in UK
  • Friends: The Reunion is an hourlong special episode

Friends: The Reunion is here. On Thursday, the hotly-anticipated Friends reunion special episode will stream globally, bringing together the Friends main cast: Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler), and David Schwimmer (Ross). They will revisit the famous set, relive some greatest moments, cry a lot (naturally), and sit on that orange couch. James Corden will also interview them all, on that couch in front of the fountain from the opening credits, with a bunch of special guests such as David Beckham, BTS, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, and Malala Yousafzai popping by. It all seems like a lot, but hey, it's Friends.

HBO Max — the streaming service owned by the sister company of Friends' producer Warner Bros. Television — has reportedly forked over $20 million (about Rs. 145 crores) just to get Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer back together in a room. And though Friends: The Reunion is an HBO Max original, it's been sold off to other broadcasters elsewhere since HBO Max is currently exclusive to the US. Here's everything you need to know about the Friends reunion special, including the trailer, where to watch it, when it releases where you live, and the full guest list.

Friends: The Reunion release date, time

The hourlong Friends reunion special is out May 27 worldwide. In India, you can stream it starting 12:32pm IST.

In the US and Canada, it's available 12am PT / 3am ET. In the UK, Friends: The Reunion will premiere 8:02am BST. In Australia, it's available 5:02pm AEST. And in Southeast Asia, it arrives 3:01pm SGT.

Friends: The Reunion trailer

Earlier in May, HBO Max unveiled a two-minute trailer for the Friends reunion special that gave fans a look at what they should expect. It finds the six lead cast members revisiting the soundstage — Stage 24 at the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California — where they filmed the series in full, re-reading moments from old episode scripts, and answering the most infamous question of all: were Ross (Schwimmer) and Rachel (Aniston) on a break?

Friends: The Reunion guests

The full list of special guests for the Friends reunion special includes David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai. Pickles (Judy Geller), Selleck (Dr. Richard Burke), Tyler (Gunther), and Wheeler (Janice) are also part of the Friends cast.

How to watch Friends: The Reunion in India

Unexpectedly, Zee5 has scooped up the rights to the Friends reunion special in India. You will need a Zee5 Premium subscription that costs Rs. 499 a year to watch it. Zee5 will release Friends: The Reunion at the same time as its global premiere.

How to watch Friends: The Reunion in USA

Naturally, the aforementioned HBO Max is the exclusive home of the Friends reunion episode in the US. HBO Max costs $15 a month. Existing HBO on TV subscribers can upgrade to HBO Max at no additional cost.

How to watch Friends: The Reunion in UK

Sky One and its streaming counterpart NOW are the official broadcasters for the Friends reunion special in the UK. On TV, Friends: The Reunion will air at 8pm BST on Sky One. If you can't wait till then, you can stream it on NOW from 8:02am BST onwards. NOW starts at GBP 10 a month.

How to watch Friends: The Reunion in Australia

Foxtel's Binge streaming service will host the Friends reunion special down under. Binge costs between AUD 10 and AUD 18 per month.

How to watch Friends: The Reunion in Canada

As with all things HBO, Crave is the home for the Friends reunion special up north. Crave starts at CAD 10 per month, but you'll need the HBO add-on that takes the price up to CAD 20 per month.

How to watch Friends: The Reunion in Southeast Asia

HBO and HBO Go will premiere the Friends reunion episode in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. On TV, HBO will air Friends: The Reunion at 9pm local time. If you must watch it at the same time as everyone else, it will stream on HBO Go from 3:01pm SGT. HBO Go costs SGD 14 a month.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Friends, Friends reunion, Friends The Reunion, HBO Max, WarnerMedia, Warner Bros, Zee5, Sky One, NOW TV, Binge, Foxtel, Crave, HBO, HBO Go
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Realme Narzo 30 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Friends: The Reunion Date, Time, How to Watch, Trailer, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  2. The PlayStation 5 Is Back in Stock This Week. Details Inside
  3. PlayStation 5 Back in Stock at 12 Noon on May 27 via Multiple Retailers
  4. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 Restocks in India
  5. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  6. Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global) Beats iPhone SE in Camera Performance: DxOMark
  7. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price Leaked Online, Launch Expected Soon
  8. ISRO History: Twitter Thread Captures Space Agency’s Incredible Journey
  9. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases 'Erangle' Map Instead of Erangel
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 Accidentally Confirmed, May Launch in June: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Says Government Exceeded Powers With Encryption-Breaking Rule
  2. Digital Rules: IT Ministry Asks Social Media Platforms for Compliance Status, Contact Details of Officers
  3. Friends: The Reunion Date, Time, How to Watch, Trailer, and More
  4. PS5 India Restock: How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 on Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, More
  5. Unreal Engine 5 Early Access Build Now Available for Game Developers
  6. Amazon Snaps Up James Bond-Owner MGM for $8.45 Billion as Streaming War Heats Up
  7. Government Responds to WhatsApp, Says Respects Right to Privacy but It Is Subject to ‘Reasonable Restrictions’
  8. Windows Next-Generation Update Coming Very Soon, to Be Most Significant in a Decade: CEO Satya Nadella
  9. Vivo Y73 2021, Vivo V21e 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Google Play Console Listing, May Launch Soon
  10. Realme Narzo 30 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com