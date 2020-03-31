As promised, the Four More Shots Please! season 2 trailer is here. Amazon Prime Video has given us our first look at the sophomore run of the women-centric Indian romantic comedy-drama series, which stars Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo in the lead. The first Four More Shots Please! season 2 trailer quickly reintroduces the quartet — Anjana (Kulhari), Umang (Bani), Damini (Gupta), and Siddhi (Gagroo) — before sending them off to Istanbul for a bit. Back home, Siddhi is trying open mics, Anjana is still getting over her ex-husband, Damini is trying to publish a book, and Umang has gone public with her relationship to actress Samara (Lisa Ray).

The three-minute Four More Shots Please! season 2 trailer also introduces the new lawyer character played by Samir Kochhar (Sacred Games), who Anjana will end up getting involved with in more ways than one. Siddhi's sexual awakening extends to her being unexpectedly open with her mother too, who's aghast at being asked her sexual fantasy. Damini is still trying to pick between the bar owner and bartender (Prateik Babbar) and her doctor (Milind Soman). Towards the end, the trailer hints that the four will also attend a wedding together, in addition to their various other escapades.

In addition to Gupta, Kulhari, Bani, Gagroo, Ray, Kochhar, Babbar, and Soman, the cast of Four More Shots Please! season 2 also includes returning stars Neil Bhoopalam, Amrita Puri, and Ankur Rathee, with Shibani Dandekar (Noor) the other new entrant. Behind the scenes, Four More Shots Please! season 2 has been directed by Nupur Asthana (Bewakoofiyaan), off scripts and dialogues by the returning Devika Bhagat and Ishita Moitra, respectively. Rangita Pritish Nandy is the creator and now co-showrunner alongside her sister Ishita Nandy.

“Season on season, it's our constant attempt to cover new ground on all aspects of the show while still keeping it familiar and aspirational for our viewers, returning and new,” Rangita said in a statement. “So much about friendship is being able to travel together, explore new worlds and letting those new worlds inspire you and your closest relationships. Season 1 we road-tripped to Goa, season 2 we've leapt across the seas and headed to gorgeous Istanbul and gone nearer home to Udaipur. These places add scale, a throbbing vibe and charm to the show. Of course, the millennial Mumbai story remains a big part of the friendship between our four: its sites, its people, its streets. Amazon Original Four More Shots Please is nothing without south Mumbai but Udaipur and Istanbul partner Mumbai well as we take our story forward.”

For Amazon, Four More Shots Please! season 2 will be the fourth series from India exclusive to Prime Video in 2020. (Unlike Netflix, Amazon uses a mix of terminology, calling some Prime Originals and others Amazon Exclusive.) We've had two lacklustre miniseries in the war drama The Forgotten Army from creator-director Kabir Khan in January, and the black comedy Afsos from comedian Anirban Dasgupta in February. And there was the return of comedy-drama Pushpavalli from comedian Sumukhi Suresh for a second season earlier in March.

Here's the official description for Four More Shots Please! season 2, via Amazon:

“Umang, Anjana, Damini and Siddhi. Four best friends will cuddle up again and tell the world to sit up and pay a little more attention to what women truly want. Girls will always be girls around their girls — the problems remain simple yet complicated and funny to each other. They will make new mistakes, but love each other a little more fiercely and choose themselves over society and expectations.”

Four More Shots Please! season 2 is out April 17 in Hinglish, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.