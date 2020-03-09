Technology News
loading

Four More Shots Please! Season 2 Release Date Set for April 17 by Amazon Prime Video

Fourth Indian series in 2020 after The Forgotten Army, Afsos, and Pushpavalli season 2.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 9 March 2020 12:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Four More Shots Please! Season 2 Release Date Set for April 17 by Amazon Prime Video

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J, and Sayani Gupta

Highlights
  • Four More Shots Please! 2 drops April 17 on Amazon Prime Video
  • Shibani Dandekar, Samir Kochhar new to Four More season 2 cast
  • Fourth Indian original series for Amazon Prime Video in 2020

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the release date — April 17 — and the first poster for the second season of Four More Shots Please!, the women-centric Indian romantic comedy-drama series from Rangita Pritish Nandy. The existing lead cast of Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo, with Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhoopalam, Simone Singh, and Amrita Puri in supporting roles will be joined by Shibani Dandekar (Noor) and Samir Kochhar (Sacred Games). Four More Shots Please! season 2 has been directed by Nupur Asthana (Bewakoofiyaan), off scripts and dialogues by the returning Devika Bhagat and Ishita Moitra, respectively.

Four More Shots Please! was lambasted by most critics and viewers upon its debut on Prime Video in January last year. We called it shallow for its “pre-adult mentality'” criticised it for lacking nuance, not trusting the audience, and being unable to execute the powerful ideas it brought to the table, as it generally failed at everything it set out to do in its first season. Nevertheless, the show was renewed for a second season in June, when Asthana was also announced as director.

We got the first look at Four More Shots Please! season 2 back in January, when Amazon revealed that Rangita was now co-showrunner alongside her sister Ishita Nandy. Rangita and Ishita are daughters of veteran producer Pritish Nandy, who also produces the Amazon series through his banner, Pritish Nandy Communications.

For Amazon, Four More Shots Please! season 2 will be the fourth original series from India in 2020 after two lacklustre miniseries in the war drama The Forgotten Army from creator-director Kabir Khan, and the black comedy Afsos from comedian Anirban Dasgupta; and the upcoming second season of comedy-drama Pushpavalli from comedian Sumukhi Suresh, out March 13. Amazon has also had two stand-up specials from India in 2020, from AIB members Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakya, with a third from Naveen Richard slated for March 20.

Four More Shots Please! season 2 is out April 17 in Hinglish, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

four more shots please 2 poster Four More Shots Please 2 poster

The official poster for Four More Shots Please! season 2
Photo Credit: Amazon India

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Four More Shots Please!, Four More Shots Please season 2, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon India
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Realme Band Set to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon: Everything You Need to Know
Twitter Applies Its New 'Manipulated Media' Label to Video Retweeted by Trump

Related Stories

Four More Shots Please! Season 2 Release Date Set for April 17 by Amazon Prime Video
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5.1 Successor May Be Called Nokia 5.3, Price and Specifications Leaked
  2. Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
  3. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Global Launch Set for March 27
  4. Reliance Jio Brings Back Rs. 4,999 Long Term Prepaid Recharge Plan
  5. Guilty, Netflix’s Timely #MeToo Movie, Is Let Down by a Terrible End
  6. Samsung Galaxy M40 Getting One UI 2.0 Update in India: Report
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro May Pack 4,920mAh Battery, 30W Fast Charging Support
  8. Happy Holi 2020 Stickers: How to Find, Add, and Share Stickers on WhatsApp
  9. Amazon Sets April Release Date for Four More Shots Please! Season 2
  10. Vivo Phones Will Be Getting Android 10 Beta Update Starting March 14
#Latest Stories
  1. Final Black Widow Trailer Finds Scarlett Johansson Back ‘Where It All Started’
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Free-to-Play Warzone Battle Royale Mode Leaked
  3. Organic Molecules Hint at Presence of Ancient Life on Mars
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Surfaces in Alleged FCC Listing With 4,920mAh Battery, 30W Fast Charging Support
  5. Redmi Announces Major Breakthrough in Making In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Work With LCD Screens
  6. Happy Holi 2020 Stickers: How to Find, Add, and Share Holi Stickers on WhatsApp
  7. Apple Working on New Watch Feature That Detects Blood Oxygen Saturation: Report
  8. Apple Sells Fewer Than 500,000 Phones in China in February Amid Coronavirus
  9. OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Starts Receiving Android 10 Update
  10. Australia Sues Facebook, Alleges Breach of User Data
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.