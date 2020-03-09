Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the release date — April 17 — and the first poster for the second season of Four More Shots Please!, the women-centric Indian romantic comedy-drama series from Rangita Pritish Nandy. The existing lead cast of Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo, with Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhoopalam, Simone Singh, and Amrita Puri in supporting roles will be joined by Shibani Dandekar (Noor) and Samir Kochhar (Sacred Games). Four More Shots Please! season 2 has been directed by Nupur Asthana (Bewakoofiyaan), off scripts and dialogues by the returning Devika Bhagat and Ishita Moitra, respectively.

Four More Shots Please! was lambasted by most critics and viewers upon its debut on Prime Video in January last year. We called it shallow for its “pre-adult mentality'” criticised it for lacking nuance, not trusting the audience, and being unable to execute the powerful ideas it brought to the table, as it generally failed at everything it set out to do in its first season. Nevertheless, the show was renewed for a second season in June, when Asthana was also announced as director.

We got the first look at Four More Shots Please! season 2 back in January, when Amazon revealed that Rangita was now co-showrunner alongside her sister Ishita Nandy. Rangita and Ishita are daughters of veteran producer Pritish Nandy, who also produces the Amazon series through his banner, Pritish Nandy Communications.

For Amazon, Four More Shots Please! season 2 will be the fourth original series from India in 2020 after two lacklustre miniseries in the war drama The Forgotten Army from creator-director Kabir Khan, and the black comedy Afsos from comedian Anirban Dasgupta; and the upcoming second season of comedy-drama Pushpavalli from comedian Sumukhi Suresh, out March 13. Amazon has also had two stand-up specials from India in 2020, from AIB members Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakya, with a third from Naveen Richard slated for March 20.

Four More Shots Please! season 2 is out April 17 in Hinglish, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

The official poster for Four More Shots Please! season 2

Photo Credit: Amazon India