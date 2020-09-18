Did you pick up Disney+ Hotstar Premium for Rs. 99 on Flipkart? Well, it wasn't real. Flipkart has communicated to Gadgets 360 that “an unexpected error” led to the Disney+ Hotstar Flipkart deal that offered a Rs. 1,500 subscription at a staggering 93 percent discount. In what goes back to the old saying, if it looks too good to be true, it usually is. Flipkart will refund all purchases of the Rs. 99 Disney+ Hotstar Premium Flipkart voucher.

“The Disney Hotstar subscription offer was due to an unexpected error,” a Flipkart spokesperson told Gadgets 360 in a mailed statement. “We apologise for the inconvenience. All orders cancelled will be refunded.” The official Flipkart Support Twitter account has said as much around 11:30am on Thursday.

Gadgets 360 has also reached to Disney+ Hotstar for comment on what led to this. We will update if we hear back. In replies to queries on Twitter, the official Disney+ Hotstar support account said on Wednesday: “This is not an official listing and we would request you not to initiate any transactions with illegal listings. We have already flagged this for removal.”

The Rs. 99 Disney+ Hotstar Premium Flipkart voucher for an annual subscription, available at this link until Wednesday night, has since been removed, at Disney+ Hotstar's request.

Though it seemed fake to begin with, some curious users were put off by the fact that one of Flipkart's biggest sellers, RetailNet, was behind the Disney+ Hotstar offer.

Disney+ Hotstar VIP costs Rs. 399 a year, and Disney+ Hotstar Premium costs Rs. 1,499 a year.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.