NDTV Gadgets360.com

The Flash Movie Release Date Pushed to 2021 Due to Fantastic Beasts 3: Report

, 16 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
The Flash Movie Release Date Pushed to 2021 Due to Fantastic Beasts 3: Report

Photo Credit: Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

Ezra Miller as The Flash in Justice League

Highlights

  • The Flash movie will begin filming in late 2019
  • Due to Fantastic Beasts 3, which Ezra Miller is also part of
  • Warner Bros. still has 3 DC films apiece for 2019, 2020

The standalone Flash movie has reportedly been pushed back to 2021, due to star Ezra Miller’s involvement with the Fantastic Beasts franchise. The DC film was expected to start production in March 2019, but the script needs more work and hence will require a delay. The as-yet untitled Fantastic Beasts 3 is scheduled to begin filming in July 2019, which means the Flash movie can’t go on the floors until late 2019.

Variety brings word of the new development, with its sources claiming that Warner Bros. – which is behind both DC movies and Fantastic Beasts – has pushed back the start of filming on the Flash movie because it believes there isn’t “enough time to get the script in shape” for March. Miller was introduced as the comic book character Barry Allen aka The Flash in last year’s heavily-disappointing Justice League; he has a crucial supporting role in Fantastic Beasts as Credence Barebone, whose second chapter is out next month.

Several writers have worked on the script, including Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword), Dan Mazeau (Wrath of the Titans), novelist Seth Grahame-Smith (The Lego Batman Movie), and Chris Brancato (co-creator Narcos). The Flash already has directors in place as well, in frequent collaborators John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who co-directed Game Night. The film bears no connection to the ongoing TV series of the same name.

While The Flash has been pushed back, Warner Bros. has a lot of DC projects on its slate. Aquaman is next up around Christmas, followed by Shazam! in April 2019, a standalone Joker movie – not part of the DC film universe – in October 2019, Wonder Woman 1984 in November 2019, Birds of Prey in February 2020, Cyborg in April 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in July 2020. There’s also a standalone Batman film from Matt Reeves in the works, while James Gunn is writing Suicide Squad 2.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Flash, Ezra Miller, Fantastic Beasts, Fantastic Beasts 3
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Winamp 6 With Fresh Experience for Desktop and Mobile Devices Set to Debut Next Year
Meet Palm, a 3.3-Inch 'Companion' Phone for Your iPhone or Android Device
Billion Capture Plus
The Flash Movie Release Date Pushed to 2021 Due to Fantastic Beasts 3: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Honor 8X to Launch in India Today, Here's How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Meet Palm, a 3.3-Inch 'Companion' Phone for Your iPhone or Android Device
  3. Coolpad Note 8 With 4,000mAh Battery, 5.99-Inch Display Launched in India
  4. OnePlus 6T to Ship With a ‘Whole New UI’, Confirms OnePlus
  5. Asus Schedules October 17 Event, ZenFone Max Pro M1 Successor Incoming?
  6. Realme Claims to Have Sold Over 10 Lakh Phones During Flipkart's Sale
  7. WhatsApp Reportedly Tweaks How 'Delete for Everyone’ Feature Works
  8. Realme 2 Available via Flash Sale Today at 12pm
  9. Six Sony Smartphones Now Up to Rs. 10,000 Cheaper in India
  10. Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.