The Flash movie now has a logo and has begun production. On Monday, The Flash director Andy Muschietti took to his Instagram to give us the new logo for his DC movie and revealed in the caption: “Here we go!!! THE FLASH Day 1. #theflashmovie” Warner Bros. Pictures' Twitter accounts globally reshared the announcement on its Twitter accounts. The Flash movie has been in development for a while now and filming has finally started on what will be the first big screen live-action adaptation of the superhero speedster. Muschietti is directing off a script penned by Christina Hodson. The Flash movie release date is November 4, 2022.

Ezra Miller — who played Barry Allen/ the Flash in Justice League (including the Snyder Cut) — will reprise his role in the lead. Also returning is Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/ Batman, having appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Zack Snyder's Justice League. The Flash movie cast also includes Michael Keaton's Batman from the Tim Burton ‘90s Batman movies, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Barry's love interest Iris West, Maribel Verdú and Ron Livingston as Barry's parents Nora and Henry Allen. Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso have undisclosed roles.

If you are wondering what's up with more than one Batman in The Flash movie, including one who hasn't been spotted in the cowl for 30 years, that's because the DC superhero venture is going for a multiverse storyline. It loosely draws from the Flashpoint comic book arc. As Barry tries to prevent his mother's murder — for which his father was falsely imprisoned, as revealed in Snyder Cut — he ends up causing a butterfly effect and creating an alternate universe. The Flash movie will find Barry traversing through multiple dimensions, which also helps Warner Bros. rejig the DC Extended Universe. That's why Supergirl is in the picture, who is expected to get her own movie later.

The Flash movie is expected to be the centre of DC's revamped strategy to create a shared multiverse for its movies and TV shows. First up we've James Gunn's The Suicide Squad (in August) that will have a series spin-off in John Cena-led Peacemaker. Dwayne Johnson-starrer Black Adam, slated for July 2022, began filming last week. The Flash will be followed shortly after by Jason Momoa-led Aquaman 2 in December 2022. Shazam! 2, called Shazam! Fury of the Gods, is coming June 2023.

Additionally, movies around DC characters such as Batgirl (also from writer Hodson), Blue Beetle (with director Angel Manuel Soto), Green Lantern, Hourman (from writers Gavin James and Neil Widener), Plastic Woman (from writer Cat Vasko), Static Shock (from writer Randy McKinnon), Superman (from writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and producer J.J. Abrams), and Zatanna (from writer Emerald Fennell) are said to be in various stages of development. Lastly, Wonder Woman 3 with Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins is also in the works.

The Flash is slated to release November 4, 2022 in cinemas worldwide.

