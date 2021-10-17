Technology News
The Flash Movie Teaser: Ezra Miller Unveils First Look at DC FanDome

Michael Keaton's Batman shows up in The Flash teaser — or rather, his cowl.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 17 October 2021 00:14 IST
Photo Credit: DC Comics/Warner Bros.

  • The Flash movie release date is November 4, 2022
  • Miller presented first look teaser at DC FanDome 2021
  • The Flash movie is part of DC Extended Universe

The Flash sneak peek has sneaked in. At DC FanDome on Saturday, The Flash star Ezra Miller unveiled the first look at the upcoming standalone DC Comics movie about the speedster. In it, Barry Allen/ The Flash (Miller) is given the opportunity to travel to any universe he wants. Naturally, he goes to the one where his mother Nora Allen (Maribel Verdú) is still alive. But his actions cause chaos across the multiverse, and Barry ends up in alternate dimensions. That's how The Flash will involve at least two returning versions of Batman, played by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, with the latter's cowl briefly spotted in The Flash first look showcased at DC FanDome.

“We can't give you a teaser because we don't have enough footage. We're still making the movie,” Miller said at DC FanDome, before giving us a first look that teased a lot anyway. The teaser shows the kind of humour DC fans can expect from the live-action The Flash movie. Miller's Barry has the time of his life unveiling the old classic Batmobile that is teased but never shown. And there are bits of some dramatic weight too, what with Barry playing with the fabric of space and time. And oh, did I tell you Barry will team up with other Flashes from other timelines? Yup, it's happening.

In addition to Miller, Verdú, Affleck and Keaton, The Flash also stars Sasha Calle as the Krpytonian Supergirl who shares powers and costume with Superman. It's unclear if Supergirl will be in our universe — or Barry will meet her during his interdimensional adventures. Kiersey Clemons returns as Barry's love interest Iris West from Justice League Snyder Cut. Billy Crudup, who played Barry's father Henry Allen in Snyder Cut, is being replaced by Ron Livingston. Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Rudy Mancuso, and Luke Brandon Field have undisclosed roles on The Flash.

With The Flash, Warner Bros. continues its trend of hiring directors who have previously delivered a successful horror movie for the studio. It and It Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti helms The Flash. His sister Barbara Muschietti is a producer on The Flash along with Michael Disco.

For writer Christina Hodson, The Flash is her second strike at a DC Extended Universe title, with Warner Bros. bringing her back after liking what she did with the Margot Robbie-led Suicide Squad spin-off Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

The Suicide Squad's Henry Braham remains in the DCEU as cinematographer on The Flash. Paul Machliss (Baby Driver) is the editor. Muschietti reunites with It series composer Benjamin Wallfisch on The Flash.

Before we see The Flash, Warner Bros. and DC Films will treat us with Robert Pattinson in The Batman in March 2022 — it's not part of the DCEU unlike The Flash. Following that, we have Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam in July 2022, Jason Momoa in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in December 2022 and Zachary Levi-led Shazam! Fury of the Gods in June 2023. All three of them are part of the DCEU.

The Flash is slated to release November 4, 2022 in cinemas in India and around the world.

  • Release Date 4 November 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero, Drama
  • Cast Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdú, Ron Livingston
  • Director Andy Muschietti
  • Producer Michael Disco, Barbara Muschietti
  • Music Benjamin Wallfisch
  • Production Warner Bros. Pictures
It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Uber Delivery Executives Win EUR 10,000 Each in Damages, Boss Jailed in Italy Ruling
Jack Dorsey’s Square Doubles Value of Its Bitcoin Holdings After Recent Rally

