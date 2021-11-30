Technology News
Fast & Furious 9, Dune Releasing on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, YouTube Movies This Week

Fast & Furious 9 was released in Indian cinemas on September 2, Dune released on October 22.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 30 November 2021 18:57 IST
Fast & Furious 9, Dune Releasing on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, YouTube Movies This Week

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

F9 became the first Hollywood movie to gross over $700 million (about Rs. 5,197 crores) at the box office

  • Fast & Furious 9 can be bought starting December 1
  • Dune will be released on December 3 on four platforms
  • You can pre-order both titles on BookMyShow Stream

Fast & Furious 9 aka F9 and Dune will be released on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, and YouTube Movies this week. The former will be released on the aforementioned platforms on Wednesday, December 1, while the latter will be released on Friday, December 3. Fast & Furious 9 was released in Indian Cinemas on September 2 and stars Vin Diesel as Dominic Torreto. Dune, on the other hand, is a more recent release and came to Indian cinemas on October 22.

As mentioned, Fast & Furious 9 (review) will be released on four video-on-demand services —Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, and YouTube Movies — on Wednesday, December 1. On BookMyShow Stream, the movie is available to rent for Rs. 149. On Google Play Movies and YouTube Movies it can be bought for Rs. 590 for the standard definition (SD) resolution and Rs. 690 for the high definition (HD) resolution. The price on Apple TV is not yet listed.

The latest title in the Fast & Furious saga is also the first film in the franchise to take matters out of this world — quite literally — as the crew heads up into space. F9 stars Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pierce, Ludacris as Tej Parker, Sung Kang as Han Lue, Gal Gadot as Gisele Yashar, and introduces a new character into the franchise — Jakob Toretto played by John Cena.

dune timothee chalamet rebecca ferguson dune_timothee_chalamet_rebecca_ferguson

Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson in Dune
Photo Credit: Chiabella James/Warner Bros

The other movie releasing on the four video-on-demand platforms this week is Dune (review). Dune will also be available on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, and YouTube Movies. However, at the time of writing, it wasn't listed on YouTube Movies. The epic sci-fi flick will be released on Friday December 3. On BookMyShow Stream, users can rent the movie for Rs. 499.

Dune is an epic sci-fi movie that is based in a far-off future (circa 10,191). It follows the story of young nobleman Paul Atreides as he is entrusted with protecting the most valuable asset and the most vital element in the galaxy. It stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, and Stellan Skarsgård as the villain Baron Harkonnen.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
F9 (Fast &amp; Furious 9)
Watch Options
  • Apple Tv ItunesApple Tv Itunes
  • Google Play MoviesGoogle Play Movies
  • YoutubeYoutube

F9 (Fast & Furious 9)

  • Release Date in US 25 June 2021
  • Release Date in India 2 September 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Action
  • Cast
    Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron
  • Director Justin Lin
  • Music Brian Tyler
  • Producer Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend, Samantha Vincent
  • Production Original Film, One Race Films, Roth/Kirschenbaum Films
  • Users Rating
    (3.1/5)
Dune

Dune

  • Release Date 22 October 2021
  • Language English, Hindi
  • Genre Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem
  • Director Denis Villeneuve
  • Music Hans Zimmer
  • Producer Cale Boyter, Joe Caracciolo Jr., Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve
  • Production Legendary Pictures
  • Users Rating
    (2.8/5)
Satvik Khare
Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Images Surface Online, Show Quad Rear Cameras

Fast & Furious 9, Dune Releasing on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, YouTube Movies This Week
