F9’s India release date is still unclear.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 21 June 2021 11:26 IST
Photo Credit: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson in Fast & Furious 9

Highlights
  • Fast & Furious 9 released mid-May in Asia, Europe
  • F9 opens June 24 in UK, June 25 in US and Canada
  • Australia, Indonesia push F9 box office to $292.1 million

Fast & Furious 9 — or F9, as it's called in some territories — has now grossed $292.1 million (roughly Rs. 2,166 crores) worldwide at the box office, bolstered by 13 new markets including Australia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Indonesia, Israel, Slovakia, and Ukraine among others where it released this weekend. All this comes before the ninth Fast & Furious movie has even found its way to its single biggest territory and its home market of the US, where F9 releases this coming Friday, June 25. That $292.1 million-figure will no doubt further shoot up now that most theatres are open in America.

An India release date for Fast & Furious 9 is still unclear though, what with cinemas in many states still closed as the country slowly emerges from a pseudo-nationwide lockdown following a debilitating second wave of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Fast & Furious 9 continued its (successful) staggered rollout this past week, opening in 13 additional markets and bringing in $19 million (roughly Rs. 141 crores) from everywhere. That was led by Australia ($6.63 million), followed by Indonesia ($3.6 million), Israel ($1.5 million), and New Zealand ($1.4 million).

The US — where vaccination numbers are restoring a sense of normalcy — isn't the only new market for F9 this week. Justin Lin's return to the Fast Saga also rolls into the UK, Brazil, Denmark, Mexico, and Portugal on Thursday, June 24, with Canada, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Lithuania, and Poland following alongside America on Friday, June 25. Fast & Furious 9 will release in Finland on June 3, July 1 in Singapore, in Spain and Turkey on July 2, Netherlands on July 8, France and Sweden on July 14, Germany on July 15, Japan on August 6, and Italy on August 18.

Co-written and directed by Lin, F9 stars Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, Ludacris as Tej Parker, John Cena as Dom's brother Jakob Toretto, Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Sung Kang as Han Lue back from the dead, Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw, Kurt Russell as Mr. Nobody, and Charlize Theron as Fast & Furious 8 villain Cipher. Lucas Black returns as Tokyo Drift lead Sean Boswell, with Bow Wow and Jason Tobin returning with him as Twinkie and Earl Hu.

Further reading: Fast and Furious 9, Fast and Furious, F9, Universal Pictures
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
