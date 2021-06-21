Fast & Furious 9 — or F9, as it's called in some territories — has now grossed $292.1 million (roughly Rs. 2,166 crores) worldwide at the box office, bolstered by 13 new markets including Australia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Indonesia, Israel, Slovakia, and Ukraine among others where it released this weekend. All this comes before the ninth Fast & Furious movie has even found its way to its single biggest territory and its home market of the US, where F9 releases this coming Friday, June 25. That $292.1 million-figure will no doubt further shoot up now that most theatres are open in America.

An India release date for Fast & Furious 9 is still unclear though, what with cinemas in many states still closed as the country slowly emerges from a pseudo-nationwide lockdown following a debilitating second wave of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Fast & Furious 9 continued its (successful) staggered rollout this past week, opening in 13 additional markets and bringing in $19 million (roughly Rs. 141 crores) from everywhere. That was led by Australia ($6.63 million), followed by Indonesia ($3.6 million), Israel ($1.5 million), and New Zealand ($1.4 million).

The US — where vaccination numbers are restoring a sense of normalcy — isn't the only new market for F9 this week. Justin Lin's return to the Fast Saga also rolls into the UK, Brazil, Denmark, Mexico, and Portugal on Thursday, June 24, with Canada, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Lithuania, and Poland following alongside America on Friday, June 25. Fast & Furious 9 will release in Finland on June 3, July 1 in Singapore, in Spain and Turkey on July 2, Netherlands on July 8, France and Sweden on July 14, Germany on July 15, Japan on August 6, and Italy on August 18.

Co-written and directed by Lin, F9 stars Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, Ludacris as Tej Parker, John Cena as Dom's brother Jakob Toretto, Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Sung Kang as Han Lue back from the dead, Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw, Kurt Russell as Mr. Nobody, and Charlize Theron as Fast & Furious 8 villain Cipher. Lucas Black returns as Tokyo Drift lead Sean Boswell, with Bow Wow and Jason Tobin returning with him as Twinkie and Earl Hu.