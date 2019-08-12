Technology News
loading

Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, The Lion King Dominate Worldwide Weekend Box Office (Again)

The Disney remake is now the biggest animated movie of all time.

By | Updated: 12 August 2019 11:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, The Lion King Dominate Worldwide Weekend Box Office (Again)

Photo Credit: Frank Masi/Universal Pictures, Disney

(L-R): Hobbs and Shaw, and The Lion King

Highlights
  • Hobbs and Shaw now up to $332.6 million worldwide
  • The Lion King bested Beauty and the Beast, Frozen
  • Toy Story 4 edges towards $1 billion milestone

Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, and The Lion King were once again the winners at the worldwide box office, as the two films brought in $86.2 million (about Rs. 612 crores) and $71.4 million (about Rs. 507 crores), respectively, this past weekend. With that, the latter is now the highest-grossing Disney remake of an animated property, with a total of $1.334 billion (about Rs. 9,474 crores), besting previous leader 2017's Emma Watson-starrer Beauty and the Beast ($1.263 billion). In fact, The Lion King is now the biggest animated movie of all time, topping Frozen ($1.276 billion), and stands as the twelfth highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, edging Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($1.332 billion).

The Lion King Review: A Visual Upgrade, Devoid of the Disney Magic

Of the $86.2 million that Hobbs and Shaw garnered this weekend, an estimated $25.4 million (about Rs. 180 crores) was added in its home market of the US, with the rest $60.8 million (about Rs. 431 crores) coming in from all other territories. Its gross total stands at $332.6 million (about Rs. 2,362 crores). The top international markets for the Fast and Furious spin-off are the UK ($15.6 million), Russia ($14 million), Japan ($13.9 million), India ($13.8 million), and Mexico ($13 million). Thanks to that $13.8 million (about Rs. 98 crores) performance in India, Hobbs and Shaw has now crossed the all-time total of Fast & Furious 6 ($10.2 million) in the country.

Hobbs and Shaw debuted in France ($6.9 million), Italy ($2.6 million), and Belgium ($1.6 million) this week, with South Korea (August 15) and China (August 23) still on the calendar. China has been huge for the Fast and Furious franchise with the past two entries — Furious 7, and The Fate of the Furious — making nearly $400 million apiece, and it will be interesting to see where Hobbs and Shaw can go.

Review: Hobbs and Shaw Is a Fast and Furious Movie, Minus the Emotional Depth

Meanwhile, The Lion King made an estimated $20 million (about Rs. 142 crores) in the US this weekend, and the remaining $51.4 million (about Rs. 365 crores) from the rest of the world. Of its $1.333 billion total, the Disney remake has made $473.1 million (about Rs. 3,359 crores) in the US, and $861.5 million (about Rs. 6,118 crores) outside the US. Among the latter, the biggest international markets for The Lion King are China ($120 million), the UK ($73.9 million), France ($61.4 million), Brazil ($60.4 million) and Mexico ($49 million). In India, it had made $23.4 million (about Rs. X crores) as of last weekend.

New markets this weekend include Japan ($9.3 million). The Lion King has yet to release in Italy (August 21).

Beyond that, Disney-Pixar's Toy Story 4 continued its pursuit of $1 billion, adding $14.1 million (about Rs. 100 crores) this weekend to take itself to $990 million (about Rs. 7,030 crores). Still to come markets include Germany (August 15), Denmark (August 29), Sweden (August 30), Finland and Norway (September 6).

And then there's Spider-Man: Far From Home, which brought in $10.6 million (about Rs. 75 crores) this past weekend to take its worldwide total to $1.097 billion (about Rs. 7,790 crores).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fast and Furious, Fast and Furious Hobbs and Shaw, Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs and Shaw, Hobbs and Shaw, Universal Pictures, The Lion King, Disney, Toy Story, Toy Story 4, Pixar, Spider Man, Spider Man Far From Home, Sony Pictures, Marvel, MCU
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Jio Now Has Over 340 Million Subscribers, Ambani Reveals at Reliance AGM 2019
Jio GigaFiber Announcements at Reliance AGM 2019: Fiber Commercial Launch, Jio Set-Top Box, and More
Honor Smartphones
Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, The Lion King Dominate Worldwide Weekend Box Office (Again)
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio GigaFiber Annual Subscribers to Get Free TVs: Live Updates
  2. Jio Fiber Commercial Launch Date and Other Announcements at Reliance AGM
  3. Realme 5 to Launch in India on August 20, Flipkart Reveals
  4. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: Here Are the Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  5. Vivo S1 First Impressions
  6. Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Best Deals Available on the Last Day
  7. Is Vivo S1 a Better Buy Than the Redmi K20, Realme X?
  8. Zomato Staff Protest Delivery of Beef, Pork; Zomato Responds
  9. Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale: Best Deals on the Last Day
  10. Google Wants to Make Sure You Get the Cheapest Flight Tickets
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio GigaFiber Announcements at Reliance AGM 2019: Fiber Commercial Launch, Jio Set-Top Box, and More
  2. Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, The Lion King Dominate Worldwide Weekend Box Office (Again)
  3. Jio Now Has Over 340 Million Subscribers, Ambani Reveals at Reliance AGM 2019
  4. Zomato Staff in West Bengal Protest Being Forced to Deliver Beef, Pork
  5. Realme 5 Series Phone India Launch Set for August 20, Flipkart Reveals
  6. Google Doodle Celebrates Vikram Sarabhai's 100th Birth Anniversary
  7. Snapchat Bets on Localisation, Opens Office in Mumbai to Expand India Base
  8. Tesla Model 3 Catches Fire After Hitting Tow Truck in Moscow
  9. Reliance AGM 2019 Live Updates: Jio GigaFiber Commercial Launch on September 5, Annual Subscribers to Get Free HD or 4K TVs
  10. Realme X 256GB Storage Variant Spotted on TENAA, May Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.