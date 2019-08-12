Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, and The Lion King were once again the winners at the worldwide box office, as the two films brought in $86.2 million (about Rs. 612 crores) and $71.4 million (about Rs. 507 crores), respectively, this past weekend. With that, the latter is now the highest-grossing Disney remake of an animated property, with a total of $1.334 billion (about Rs. 9,474 crores), besting previous leader 2017's Emma Watson-starrer Beauty and the Beast ($1.263 billion). In fact, The Lion King is now the biggest animated movie of all time, topping Frozen ($1.276 billion), and stands as the twelfth highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, edging Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($1.332 billion).

Of the $86.2 million that Hobbs and Shaw garnered this weekend, an estimated $25.4 million (about Rs. 180 crores) was added in its home market of the US, with the rest $60.8 million (about Rs. 431 crores) coming in from all other territories. Its gross total stands at $332.6 million (about Rs. 2,362 crores). The top international markets for the Fast and Furious spin-off are the UK ($15.6 million), Russia ($14 million), Japan ($13.9 million), India ($13.8 million), and Mexico ($13 million). Thanks to that $13.8 million (about Rs. 98 crores) performance in India, Hobbs and Shaw has now crossed the all-time total of Fast & Furious 6 ($10.2 million) in the country.

Hobbs and Shaw debuted in France ($6.9 million), Italy ($2.6 million), and Belgium ($1.6 million) this week, with South Korea (August 15) and China (August 23) still on the calendar. China has been huge for the Fast and Furious franchise with the past two entries — Furious 7, and The Fate of the Furious — making nearly $400 million apiece, and it will be interesting to see where Hobbs and Shaw can go.

Meanwhile, The Lion King made an estimated $20 million (about Rs. 142 crores) in the US this weekend, and the remaining $51.4 million (about Rs. 365 crores) from the rest of the world. Of its $1.333 billion total, the Disney remake has made $473.1 million (about Rs. 3,359 crores) in the US, and $861.5 million (about Rs. 6,118 crores) outside the US. Among the latter, the biggest international markets for The Lion King are China ($120 million), the UK ($73.9 million), France ($61.4 million), Brazil ($60.4 million) and Mexico ($49 million). In India, it had made $23.4 million (about Rs. X crores) as of last weekend.

New markets this weekend include Japan ($9.3 million). The Lion King has yet to release in Italy (August 21).

Beyond that, Disney-Pixar's Toy Story 4 continued its pursuit of $1 billion, adding $14.1 million (about Rs. 100 crores) this weekend to take itself to $990 million (about Rs. 7,030 crores). Still to come markets include Germany (August 15), Denmark (August 29), Sweden (August 30), Finland and Norway (September 6).

And then there's Spider-Man: Far From Home, which brought in $10.6 million (about Rs. 75 crores) this past weekend to take its worldwide total to $1.097 billion (about Rs. 7,790 crores).