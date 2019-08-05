Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw ruled the worldwide box office this weekend with an estimated haul of $180.8 million (about Rs. 1,273 crores), the third largest opening in the franchise, though it's a fair way off the first two — Furious 7 ($397.7 million) and Fast and Furious 8 ($541.9 million) — which are also its direct predecessors. That's partly because only none of the old crew make an appearance in Hobbs and Shaw, which focuses on the title characters played by Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, respectively. Moreover, Fast and Furious 8 had the advantage of releasing in China — a big market for the franchise — on the opening weekend, which helped it have the third biggest opening of all time behind Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Of its $180.8 million total, Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw brought in an estimated $60.8 million (about Rs. 428 crores) from its home market of the US, with the remaining estimated $120 million (about Rs. 845 crores) coming in from 63 other countries and territories. The biggest of those 63 markets were Russia ($8.1 million), the UK ($7.8 million), Indonesia ($7.69 million), India ($7.4 million), Mexico ($6.96 million), Japan ($6.58 million), Taiwan ($6.2 million), Germany ($5.45 million), Australia ($4.89 million), Malaysia ($4.67 million) and Brazil ($3.9 million). Hobbs and Shaw releases this week in Belgium, France, and Italy, followed by South Korea (August 15), and China (August 23).

The $7.4 million (about Rs. 52 crores) opening weekend for Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw in India is also the third largest opening for the franchise in the country, behind Furious 7 ($8.3 million) and Fast and Furious 8 ($11 million). But while that might be similar to global trends, Hobbs and Shaw shows the rising strength of Fast and Furious in India, considering that its opening weekend is already bigger than the total gross of first five entries, including Fast Five ($4.7 million).

Elsewhere at the worldwide box office, The Lion King added an additional $110.2 million (about Rs. 775 crores), taking its global total to $1.195 billion (about Rs. 8,414 crores). In India, the Jon Favreau-directed remake was up to Rs 151.58 crores (about $21.5 million) before the weekend. We've reached out to Disney India for an update. The Lion King has yet to open in Japan (August 9) and Italy (August 21).

Meanwhile, Disney's other recent release Toy Story 4 continued its pursuit of a billion dollars by earning $17.35 million (about Rs. 122 crores) globally over the weekend. It now stands at $959 million (about Rs. 6,751 crores).

And lastly, Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Far From Home brought in $17.25 million (about Rs. 121 crores) at the worldwide box office, pushing its total to $1.08 billion (about Rs. 7,602 crores).