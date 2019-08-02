Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw is out now in cinemas across India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in the lead as the title characters, Hobbs and Shaw is the first spin-off movie in the long-running Fast and Furious franchise — a total of nine entries, including this, since 2001 — which began as a series about petrol-heads racing each other and stopping bad guys with cars, but now regularly deals in terrorists looking to end the world. And that's the way it goes for Hobbs and Shaw as well, with Idris Elba (Luther) playing terrorist-baddie Brixton, who's after a virus that can wipe out the entire planet in a week.

Tickets have been available in India for Hobbs and Shaw since the start of the week. Depending on where you live, your choice of language, and the theatre you opt for, you can catch the new Fast and Furious movie in IMAX 3D, RealD 3D, 3D, 2D, or 4DX. Hobbs and Shaw is rated “A” in India, which means only those aged 18 or above can go see the movie. That rating is bound to hurt its box office prospects in the country. Having seen the film, it's unclear why CBFC picked an “A” certificate, considering three of the last Fast and Furious movies were given the “U/A” rating. (Furious 7 was also rated “A”.)

It's also worth noting that there are three post-credit scenes in Hobbs and Shaw — two during the credits and one at the very end — so you should stay in your seat if you want to catch those. The film runs for 2 hours and 15 minutes in total (including the post-credits scenes), if you're interested.

Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw — 3 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained

In addition to Johnson as Luke Hobbs, Statham as Deckard Shaw, and Elba as Brixton Lore, Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw also stars Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) as Hattie Shaw, an MI6 agent and Deckard's sister; and Cliff Curtis (Fear the Walking Dead) as Jonah Hobbs, one of Luke's brothers. There are cameo appearances for Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw, Deckard and Hattie's mother; Eiza González (Baby Driver) as Madam M, a mysterious billionaire who lives in Russia; and Eddie Marsan (Happy-Go-Lucky) as Professor Andreiko, a scientist.

There a few surprise cameos in Hobbs and Shaw as well — not from any of the Fast and Furious crew, in case we got your hopes up — which we will let you discover for yourself. Hobbs and Shaw has been directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2), off a script by Fast and Furious veteran Chris Morgan and Drew Pearce (Iron Man 3).

Here's the official synopsis for Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, via Universal Pictures:

“When cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (Kirby) — sworn enemies Hobbs (Johnson) and Shaw (Statham) will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.” “Hobbs & Shaw blasts open a new door in the Fast universe as it hurtles action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa.”

If you'd like to watch some of the older Fast and Furious movies before going for Hobbs and Shaw, you'll be disappointed to know that only one is available for streaming: Fast and Furious 8 on Netflix. You'll need to rent or purchase the others on Google Play, iTunes, or YouTube. (2 Fast 2 Furious is not available anywhere.) As for Hobbs and Shaw, it should show up for digital download in four months, and on streaming sometime next year, likely on Netflix.