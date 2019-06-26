Technology News
loading

Fast and Furious 9 Begins Filming, Cast and Crew Share Set Photos

Fast Five director Justin Lin is back.

By | Updated: 26 June 2019 11:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Fast and Furious 9 Begins Filming, Cast and Crew Share Set Photos

Photo Credit: Justin Lin

A still from the sets of Fast and Furious 9

Highlights
  • Fast and Furious 9 release date is May 22, 2020
  • Production began Monday in London
  • Set photo reveals the return of Dom’s Dodge Charger

Fast and Furious 9 is now in production, with the first leg of filming kicking off in London on Monday. Veteran stars of the action franchise Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges all took to Instagram late on Monday to confirm the start of production on the ninth mainline chapter, either reflecting on the past, talking about the crew, or showing off the front of the script. Justin Lin — director on four previous Fast and Furious films, including Fast Five — who returns on Fast and Furious 9, also posted a sneak peek on Twitter.

“We just completed our first day,” Diesel said in an Instagram video from the set of Fast and Furious 9, after Rodriguez and him expressed disbelief on how they are working on the ninth chapter of the franchise that began all the way back in 2001. “It feels like a miracle. We're just so grateful. We're grateful to you, Universal [Pictures], we're grateful for our whole team — incredible crew, incredible cast — and most importantly, we're so grateful to you, world, that has adopted this franchise. It's so awesome. So blessed. We love you so much.”

In an Instagram post, Gibson put up a video tent photo along with producer Samantha Vincent and his manager Isabella Castro, thanking them both for their contributions. Ludacris simply went for his copy of the script, which says Fast and Furious 9 on the front and has writer Dan Casey's name on it, with “Tej” — the name of Ludacris' character — emblazoned diagonally to identify whose copy of the script it is.

As for Lin, he posted an image of the Fast and Furious 9 clapboard on Twitter, which has the title and the names of the director and cinematographer (Stephen Windon), as is custom. You can spot Dominic Toretto's (Diesel) supercharged Dodge Charger in the background, which suggests the classic car is somehow back after being destroyed in Furious 7.

Fast and Furious 9 is slated to release May 22, 2020. In addition to London, it is also expected to film in Los Angeles. Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and John Cena are also part of the cast.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fast and Furious, Fast and Furious 9, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Universal Pictures
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Sound One E20 Affordable Wired Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 499
Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days Sale: Asus Max Pro M1, 5Z, Pixel 3a, Motorola One Power, and Others Get Deals, Discounts
Honor Smartphones
Fast and Furious 9 Begins Filming, Cast and Crew Share Set Photos
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 India Launch Date May Be Announced Tomorrow
  2. Tata Sky Binge Review: 5 Streaming Services in One for a Single Monthly Fee
  3. HMD Global Launches 'Exchange Festival' for Nokia Smartphone Buyers
  4. Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 Custom ROMs Get a Head Start
  5. Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale Starts on July 15: What to Expect
  6. Samsung Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Fit e Fitness Trackers Launched in India
  7. Oppo Teases Its Under-Display Front Camera Phone on Video
  8. Mi CC9 Teasers Show Off Phone’s Back Panel, Retail Box Revealed
  9. Mi CC9, Mi CC9e Price, Specifications, and Live Photo Leak Online
  10. Huawei Reveals Timeline of EMUI 9.1 Update Rollout for 19 Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.