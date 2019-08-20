Technology News
loading

Fast and Furious 9 Casts Guardians of the Galaxy’s Michael Rooker

Rooker is playing a guy called Buddy. That tells us so much.

By | Updated: 20 August 2019 11:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Fast and Furious 9 Casts Guardians of the Galaxy’s Michael Rooker

Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC

Michael Rooker in The Walking Dead

Highlights
  • Fast and Furious 9 release date in India is May 22, 2020
  • Production has been underway in London since June
  • Vin Diesel, John Cena, Charlize Theron also part of the cast

Nearly two months into production, Fast and Furious 9 has cast Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy) as a new character named Buddy. Rooker is best known for playing Yondu Udonta, the blue-skinned leader of the Ravagers and a paternal figure to Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy. Rooker joins fellow franchise newcomers John Cena, Finn Cole, Anna Sawai, Vinnie Bennett, and Francis Ngannou — all in undisclosed roles — and the existing Fast and Furious 9 cast of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren.

Deadline first brought word of Rooker's casting as Buddy in Fast and Furious 9, terming it “a last-minute addition” to the next entry in the long-running franchise, which will do without Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, who starred in their own spin-off, Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, released earlier in August. With franchise veteran Justin Lin as director, working off a script by newcomer Daniel Casey (Kin), Fast and Furious 9 has been filming in London, with production also expected to spend time in Los Angeles in the US, Krabi, Ko Pha-ngan, and Phuket in Thailand, and capital city of Tbilisi in Georgia over the coming months.

In addition to the two Guardians of the Galaxy films, Rooker is known for starring as Merle Dixon for three seasons in AMC's long-running zombie horror TV series The Walking Dead. His credits include the 1986 psychological horror Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, the 1989 neo-noir thriller Sea of Love, the 1990 sports action drama Days of Thunder, the 1991 political thriller JFK, the 1993 action adventure Cliffhanger, and the 1995 buddy rom-com Mallrats. In 2020, apart from Fast and Furious 9, Rooker will also be seen in the supernatural horror Fantasy Island, and the post-apocalyptic comedy Monster Problems.

Fast and Furious 9 drives into theatres May 22, 2020 in India and across the world.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fast and Furious, Fast and Furious 9, Michael Rooker, Universal Pictures
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Anker Soundcore Life 2 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 9,999
Disney+ Streaming Service to Launch in Canada, Netherlands in November
Honor Smartphones
Fast and Furious 9 Casts Guardians of the Galaxy’s Michael Rooker
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Redmi Note 8 to Feature Better Cameras and Larger Battery, Company Teases
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 Price in India Slashed
  4. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  5. Chinese Scientists Are at the Forefront of the Quantum Revolution
  6. Ikea India Kicks Off Online Deliveries in Mumbai
  7. Mi A3 Price in India Spotted on Amazon.in Just Ahead of Official Launch
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro Leaks in Live Photos, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  9. Chandrayaan-2 to Be Inserted Into Lunar Orbit Today: ISRO
  10. Vivo S1 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Disney+ Streaming Service to Launch in Canada, Netherlands in November
  2. Fast and Furious 9 Casts Guardians of the Galaxy’s Michael Rooker
  3. Anker Soundcore Life 2 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 9,999
  4. Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro With Quad Cameras Launching in India Today: Live Updates
  5. Sony to Buy Spider-Man Developer Insomniac Games
  6. Facebook Contractor Hikes Pay for Indian Content Reviewers
  7. Apple Mistakenly Unpatches Vulnerability in iOS 12.4, Lets Hackers Release Jailbreak for Up-to-Date iPhone Models: Report
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro Live Images Leak, Triple Rear Cameras and Gradient Panel Tipped
  9. Mi A3 Price in India Spotted on Amazon Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  10. Huawei Ban: US to Ease Sanctions for Another 90 Days
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.