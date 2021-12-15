Technology News
Fast & Furious 10 Release Date Postponed to May 19, 2023: Report

Fast & Furious 10 was earlier slated to release in April 2023.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 15 December 2021 15:35 IST
Fast & Furious 10 will be a two-part finale for the franchise

  • Fast & Furious 10 said to begin filming in January 2022
  • It will star Vin Diesel, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, more
  • Fast & Furious 10 may also star Dwayne Johnson as Lucas Hobbs

Fast & Furious 10 release date has been reportedly pushed further. The first part of the finale of the Fast & Furious series is now said to release on May 19, 2023. This means the release of the film has been pushed by more than one month from its original release date of April 7. Fast & Furious 10 will be a two-part finale for the Fast & Furious franchise. The release of the penultimate film in the long-running series is said to have been delayed to accommodate the arrival of an untitled animated film from Universal Pictures.

The new release date of Fast & Furious 10 was reported by Variety. The film was initially slated to release on April 7, 2023. The filming is said to begin in January 2022. The previous film in the franchise F9: The Fast Saga — Fast & Furious 9 — released in India in September 2021.

Variety also mentions that Universal Pictures is set to release an untitled animated film that will see the involvement of the studio responsible for Shrek. The animated film may now release on April 7, 2023, instead of its earlier stated release date for March 24, 2023.

The upcoming first part of the two-part finale for the Fast & Furious franchise will be directed by Justin Lin. It will star Vin Diesel, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michele Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, and the rest of the cast that made the franchise popular.

In November, a report surfaced online that mentioned Vin Diesel was trying to put an end to his feud with Dwayne Johnson for the finale of Fast & Furious. Diesel shared an Instagram post that had the caption, ""The world awaits the finale of Fast 10....... I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can't be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny." However, there has been no confirmation if Johnson has agreed to be a part of the Fast & Furious series finale.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Universal Pictures
Satvik Khare
iQoo Neo 5S Design, Specifications Shown Off in Teasers Ahead of December 20 Launch
