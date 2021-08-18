Technology News
loading

Fast & Furious 10 Release Date Set for April 7, 2023

Filming begins on the two-part finale in January 2022.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 18 August 2021 10:44 IST
Fast & Furious 10 Release Date Set for April 7, 2023

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

F9 cast

Highlights
  • Fast & Furious 10 release date is on Easter weekend
  • Fast & Furious 9 India release date is September 3
  • Fast & Furious 11 to be the final entry in The Fast Saga

Fast & Furious 10 now has a release date: it's coming April 7, 2023 to cinemas worldwide. Universal Pictures announced Wednesday that the tenth and penultimate chapter of The Fast Saga — as the Fast & Furious franchise is now known — will arrive in less than two years. The April 2023 release date for Fast & Furious 10 returns the film series to Easter weekend, which has previously contributed to the financial success of its highest-grossing entry Furious 7 ($1.5 billion+) in 2015, though the death of Paul Walker and his posthumous appearance had a lot more to do with that.

The Easter weekend (or thereabouts) has also served as the release date for three other films in the franchise: 2009's Fast & Furious ($360 million for what is the weakest entry), 2011's Fast Five ($626 million for the series' revival), and 2017's Fast & Furious 8 / The Fate of the Furious ($1.2 billion+, and the last entry with both Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson together). The latest entry, Fast & Furious 9 — or F9, as it's known in some markets — was slated to release on Easter weekend as well at one point, following the first COVID-induced delay. But it eventually ended up with a staggered rollout.

Fast & Furious 9 premiered in mid-May in parts of Asia and Europe, before arriving in its home market of the US in late June. Universal Pictures is yet to release Fast & Furious 9 in India — it initially got pushed because cinemas weren't open in the country in June and, since then, the studio has been avoiding other titles. Fast & Furious 9 first dodged The Suicide Squad, moving away from August 5 to August 19 in the process. And as the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom lands on August 19, Universal Pictures has scurried Fast & Furious 9's India release date to September 3.

Meanwhile, Universal Pictures has announced that F9 will be available September 21 on Blu-ray in the US and Canada, with two versions of the film: the theatrical version and an extended director's cut. There's no word on what Justin Lin has added to the latter, though it's likely a marketing ploy to make some more money on Fast & Furious 9, with the film's box office grosses having been impacted by the pandemic. Still, it's made over $681.5 million (about Rs. 5,062 crores) despite COVID-19. Two sequels, designed as a two-part finale, were already confirmed — and now we know when the first one is due.

Fast & Furious 10 is out April 7, 2023 worldwide. Filming is expected to begin in January 2022 and production might happen back-to-back with Fast & Furious 11. Lin is set to return as director for both entries, and you would imagine Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, and Jason Statham to return in front of the camera. Lin has also teased the return of Paul Walker (via CGI and the help of his brothers), saying that it's something he thinks about every day.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fast and Furious, Fast and Furious 10, Fast and Furious 11, Universal Pictures, Justin Lin, Hollywood, Easter, Easter 2023, Fast and Furious 9, F9
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Flipkart to Create 4,000 Jobs by Opening 4 New Facilities in Maharashtra

Related Stories

Fast & Furious 10 Release Date Set for April 7, 2023
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Price in India, Specifications Surface Online
  2. Pixel 5a 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4,680mAh Battery, IP67 Rating Launched
  3. How to Download Battlegrounds Mobile India on iOS
  4. Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition With 120Hz Displays Now in India
  5. iPhone 13 — Alongside Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3 — May Launch Next Month
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Arrives on iPhone, iPad After Months of Wait
  8. Google, Facebook Unveil Asia Undersea Data Cable Plan
  9. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Will Be Launching in India Soon
  10. Realme Book Slim With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 20 Pro India Launch Soon, Company Executive Confirms
  2. Honor of Kings Developer Tencent Rides Gaming, Advertising Uplift to Beat Quarterly Estimates
  3. Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3 Is Live, Brings a Host of Changes and Improvements; First Free DLCs Released as Well
  4. Redmi 10 With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Search Throwing Up Blank, Broken Images on Top Stories Carousel
  6. Tencent’s WeChat Among 42 Apps Rebuked by China Over Illegal User Data Transfer
  7. Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones Listed by Retailer Ahead of Launch, Price and Specifications Leak
  8. iPhone Users Complain About ‘No Service’ Network Issue After iOS 14.7.1 Update
  9. Tesla May Face US FTC Probe Over Self-Driving Claims as Senators Urge
  10. Ola S1 Pro to Bajaj Chetak: Take Your Pick From These Popular Electric Scooters
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com