Jason Momoa Joining Vin Diesel and Family in Fast & Furious 10

As a hero, villain, or maybe both.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 with inputs from agencies | Updated: 31 January 2022 10:13 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix/ Clay Enos

Jason Momoa as Ray Cooper in Sweet Girl

  • The search for a new star began after Dwayne Johnson refused to return
  • Charlize Theron is also expected to be back
  • Fast & Furious 10 is currently slated to release May 19, 2023

Jason Momoa has joined the cast of Fast & Furious 10, Universal Pictures announced over the weekend. Reports say Momoa will have a key role and could be playing one of the films villains.

However, because the script is still a work in progress, it is unclear whether Momoa's part is protagonist or antagonistic in nature, or perhaps even both.

The search for a new star reportedly began after Dwayne Johnson refused to return to the franchise, despite Diesels' plea for him to come back after skipping F9.

The Dune and Aquaman star joins Vin Diesel as well as franchise regulars Sung Kang, Chris ‘Ludacris Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Michelle Rodriguez, in the 10th mainline instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise.

Charlize Theron, who first appeared in the eighth film, The Fate of the Furious, and returned for F9, is also expected to be back.

Justin Lin, who returned to the franchise with 2021's F9: The Fast Saga, will direct the 10th and 11th films in the franchise, which will serve as the conclusion.

The filmmaker has so far helmed five films in the long-running franchise, beginning with 2006s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Diesel and Lin are producing Fast & Furious 10. Chris Morgan is returning to pen the script.

The Fast and Furious franchise, which began in 2001, has made $6.6 billion (roughly Rs. 49,470 crore) globally. The figure also includes the earnings of 2019 spin-off movie Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

Momoa most recently featured in filmmaker Denis Villeneuves sci-fi epic Dune. He will next reprise his role of superhero Aquaman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a sequel to his 2018 hit Aquaman.

Fast & Furious 10 is currently slated to release May 19, 2023 in cinemas worldwide.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
