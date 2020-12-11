Technology News
loading

Fantastic Four, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies Announced

Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther II, and Captain Marvel 2 have been delayed.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 11 December 2020 11:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Fantastic Four, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies Announced

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

The official logo for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and the reveal logo for Fantastic Four

Highlights
  • Spider-Man 3's Jon Watts is directing Fantastic Four
  • Christian Bale playing Gorr the God Butcher in Thor 4
  • Ms. Marvel will be part of Captain Marvel 2 (Nov. 2022)

Fantastic Four are coming back. Marvel Studios has announced that Jon Watts — the director of MCU's Spider-Man trilogy, including Homecoming, Far From Home, and the upcoming Spider-Man 3 — will helm a reboot of the Fantastic Four inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Alongside, we have a title for Ant-Man 3 — it will be called Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Lastly, Marvel has delayed Thor: Love and Thunder, which now arrives May 6, 2022, pushing Black Panther II to July 8, 2022 and Captain Marvel 2 to November 11, 2022. And there were new casting reveals across the board, too.

No other details are available on Fantastic Four though, except that it will likely arrive after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2023. Before those two, Marvel has 10 movies on its docket, beginning with Black Widow, which Kevin Feige assured would be coming to the big screen. After the game-changing HBO Max announcement, many were expecting Disney to follow suit and announce day-and-date premieres for its biggest titles. That hasn't happened. (For now.)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the next MCU Phase 4 movie after Black Widow, has confirmed Tony Leung as Wenwu/ the Mandarin, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, and Ronny Chieng in an undisclosed role. Meng'er Zhang, seen in a production wrap photo, has been added to the cast, as have Fala Chen and Florian Munteanu.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is adding Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. Gomez joins Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Sam Raimi is directing the Doctor Strange sequel — it will tie into WandaVision and Spider-Man 3, Disney confirmed — which is currently filming in London.

Thor: Love and Thunder will have Christian Bale as the villain Gorr the God Butcher. We knew Bale was on board to play the villain, and now we know who he will play. Bale will be joined by Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson. There's no mention of Chris Pratt, whose inclusion was reported last month. Thor: Love and Thunder begins filming in January 2021 in Australia, with Taika Waititi returning as director.

Captain Marvel 2 brings in Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel / Kamala Khan from her Disney+ series. Vellani is being joined by Teyonah Parris, who is set to play the grown-up version of Monica Rambeau — introduced as a kid in Captain Marvel — in WandaVision, premiering January 15, 2021 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. Naturally, Brie Larson will return in the lead role.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the title of the third Ant-Man movie. Jonathan Majors has been confirmed as Kang the Conqueror, with Kathryn Newton joining him as Cassie Lang. Newton takes over from Emma Fuhrmann, who played Scott Lang's daughter in Avengers: Endgame. Returning stars include Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne/Wasp, Michael Douglas as Dr. Hank Pym, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne. Peyton Reed is the director.

Marvel's Phase 4 begins with Black Widow on May 7, 2021, followed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on July 9, 2021, Eternals on November 5, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, and Thor: Love and Thunder on May 6, 2022.

Black Panther II will follow on July 8, 2022 and Captain Marvel 2 on November 11, 2022. Then there's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Fantastic Four after that. There's no word on whether these films are also part of Phase 4, or make up Phase 5.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Marvel, MCU, Disney, Fantastic Four, Ant Man 3, Ant Man and the Wasp Quantumania, Thor Love and Thunder, Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Widow, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Oppo Reno 5 5G, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G With 90Hz Displays Launched; Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Teased

Related Stories

Fantastic Four, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies Announced
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Purportedly Surfaces on the Web, Again
  3. Vivo Y12s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Could Launch in India Soon
  4. Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S Teased for India Launch
  5. Redmi 9 Power Could Come With Quad Rear Cameras
  6. Wifi Dabba Is Taking Notes from Google to Make Your Wi-Fi Faster, Cheaper
  7. iFFalcon K61 4K TV With HDR10 Support, Android TV 9 Pie Launched in India
  8. Google Assistant Can Read Out Notifications While Using Wired Headphones
  9. The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 7 Recap: Pedro Pascal Shows Himself
  10. OnePlus 9 Pro Could Come With Official IP68 Rating; OnePlus 9, 9E May Not
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch Pre-Order Begins Ahead of Launch in India
  2. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Rs. 948 Postpaid Family Plan With ‘Unlimited’ Data, Voice Calls Launched: Details Here
  3. The Game Awards 2020: Among Us, Super Smash Bros. Get New Additions; Mass Effect, Dragon Age 4 Teased, More
  4. Google Assistant Can Read Out Your Notifications When Using Any Wired Headphone
  5. Google Is Making It Easier to Use Microsoft Office Files in Workspace Apps
  6. Microsoft Flight Simulator Coming to Xbox Series S/X in Summer 2021 With Same Level of Depth as PC
  7. Star Wars Spinoffs to New Marvel Series: Everything Disney Announced
  8. Cyberpunk 2077 Free DLCs Coming Early 2021, Amassed Around $480 Million Pre-Launch, Console Players Hit With Bugs
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Purportedly Surfaces on a Browser Benchmark
  10. Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S India Launch Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com