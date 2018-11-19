NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Opens With $253 Million at Worldwide Box Office

, 19 November 2018
Photo Credit: Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Highlights

  • Better opening than any Potter film in 18 markets
  • Takes Fantastic Beasts series over a billion dollars globally
  • Warner Bros. had its best 2018 opening in 30 countries

Despite middling reviews from most corners, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald grossed $253.2 million (about Rs. 1,824 crores) at the worldwide box office over the weekend and in doing so, took the Harry Potter spin-off franchise total over a billion dollars. Its 2016 predecessor, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, had earned $814 million globally during its theatrical run.

Of that $253.2 million total, The Crimes of Grindelwald picked up $62.2 million (about Rs. 448 crores) in the US, with the rest $191 million (about Rs. 1,375.67 crores) coming from international markets. The latter figure is higher than what the original did back in 2016, at $186 million. The sequel had the best opening of any Wizarding World film in 18 countries, including Russia ($12.1 million), Brazil ($6.9 million), Argentina, and Indonesia.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Is a Clueless, Forgettable Entry

China, expectedly, was the biggest contributor to the international total with $37.5 million (about Rs. 270 crores), followed by the UK ($16.3 million), and Germany ($12.8 million). In India, The Crimes of Grindelwald had brought in Rs. 7.45 crores (about $1.034 million) till Saturday, including Thursday paid previews. Figures for Sunday aren't yet available, we will update this piece once we have them.

For Warner Bros., The Crimes of Grindelwald was its biggest weekend opening of 2018 in 30 markets, including Australia, France, Germany, Holland, Italy, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, and the UK. The studio has one other tentpole left for the year, in the DC superhero film Aquaman, which Warner Bros. will hope can deliver better than the financial disappointment Justice League turned out to be last year.

Comments

Further reading: Fantastic Beasts, Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald, The Crimes of Grindelwald, Harry Potter, Warner Bros
