Technology News
loading

Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History to Look at J.K. Rowling’s Creatures, With Narrator Stephen Fry

Meanwhile, London’s Natural History Museum will present an exhibition, Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature, in spring 2020.

By | Updated: 9 January 2020 12:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History to Look at J.K. Rowling’s Creatures, With Narrator Stephen Fry

Photo Credit: Warner Bros., BBC

A Niffler in Fantastic Beasts; (inset) Stephen Fry

Highlights
  • No release date for Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History yet
  • It will air on BBC One in the UK, no int’l platforms revealed
  • Docu to explore links between real, fantastical creatures

Here's some Fantastic (Beasts) news: BBC, Warner Bros., and London's Natural History Museum have partnered to announce a one-off hour-long documentary special called Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History — it's a working title — that will “explore the origins and stories of mythical creatures and the fantastical beasts from J.K. Rowling's stories, and their history and connections with animals roaming the planet today.” Stephen Fry will present and narrate the special. Additionally, the Natural History Museum will present an exhibition called Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature in London in spring 2020.

“I could not be more delighted to be a part of this magnificent opportunity for us Muggles to show the Wizarding World that the Fantastic Beasts in our world are more than a match for theirs,” Fry said in a prepared statement. “Joining forces with the combined powers of the fabulous BBC, its legendary Natural History Unit, and the magical Natural History Museum, we hope to be able to bring you closer than you've ever been to some of the most spectacular and extraordinary creatures ever seen.”

In its announcement, the BBC claims Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History will go from “the frozen steppes of Siberia and secret caves of Madagascar” to behind the scenes at both the Natural History Museum and Warner Bros. Studios. And if you can't travel to London to catch Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature, fret not. The documentary will also feature the Natural History Museum's exhibition.

As for creatures, it will involve both mythical and real ones, “from centaurs to Nifflers, birds of paradise to the Phoenix, 11,000-year-old woolly rhinos to the Erumpent, and giant squid to the Zouwu.” The docu-special will draw parallels between the two, showcasing how the real world and Fantastic Beasts universe are linked.

The hour-long docu-special is being made by BBC Studios' Natural History Unit and Warner Bros. Entertainment UK Limited, with Natural History Unit creative director Mike Gunton as the executive producer. Gunton said: “This incredible partnership between three of the UK's leading institutions will bring an astonishing array of creatures to our screens. We are thrilled to be working with these talented partners to bring natural history content to a wider young audience.”

Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History will release on BBC One in the UK. International distributors have not been announced.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Fantastic Beasts, Fantastic Beasts A Natural History, Fantastic Beasts The Wonder of Nature, Harry Potter, JK Rowling, BBC, Warner Bros, Natural History Museum, Stephen Fry
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Star Trek: Picard: Patrick Stewart Credits Logan for His Return as Jean-Luc Picard
CES 2020: Samsung Launches Portable SSD T7 Touch With Fingerprint Sensor, Arrives Next Month in India

Related Stories

Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History to Look at J.K. Rowling’s Creatures, With Narrator Stephen Fry
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5i Launch in India Today: Expected Price, How to Watch Live Stream
  2. PUBG Mobile Season 11 Kicks Off on January 10, Domination Mode Tipped
  3. PUBG Mobile Update Adds Domination Mode, Begins Season 11 Royale Pass
  4. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  5. Realme 5i With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. iPhone SE 2 Leak-Based Renders Tip Single Rear Camera, iPhone 8-Like Design
  7. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price in India Tipped Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  8. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  9. Amazfit T-Rex, Amazfit Bip S Smartwatches With GPS Launched at CES 2020
  10. TCL Launches AI-Powered ACs That Can Be Controlled Using Voice Commands
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Get OxygenOS 9.0.10 Update With December Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  2. Mozilla Firefox 72.0.1 Debuts to Fix an Actively Exploited Zero-Day Vulnerability
  3. CES 2020: Samsung Launches Portable SSD T7 Touch With Fingerprint Sensor, Arrives Next Month in India
  4. Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History to Look at J.K. Rowling’s Creatures, With Narrator Stephen Fry
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price in India Tipped Ahead of Anticipated February Launch
  6. iPhone SE 2 to Feature iPhone 8-Like Design With Single Rear Camera, Touch ID, Leak-Based Renders Tip
  7. TCL C8-Series 4K AI Smart TVs, AI-Powered Ultra-Inverter ACs Launched in India
  8. Star Trek: Picard: Patrick Stewart Credits Logan for His Return as Jean-Luc Picard
  9. Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro Rugged Phone With Removable Battery, Hole-Punch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Service Expands to New Cities, Now Works With Any Broadband
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.