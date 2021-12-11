Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer will release Monday, December 13, Warner Bros. Pictures has announced. The exact release time of the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer is 7am PT/ 10am ET in the US on Monday — that translates to 8:30pm IST here in India. The Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, Gadgets 360 has learnt. The third movie in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, The Secrets of Dumbledore is set in the 1930s — several years after the events of the second movie — and will follow Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and Co. on a new mission that takes them into the heart of Gellert Grindelwald's (Mads Mikkelsen) army.

“Whether it's on a page, a stage, or on a screen, it's all part of one Wizarding World. Continue the adventure with the new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Monday,” Warner Bros. Pictures wrote on the official social media channels of Fantastic Beasts, Wizarding World, and the studio. “#SecretsOfDumbledore Use these hashtags on Twitter and watch the new trailer Monday, December 13 at 10am ET. See Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in theaters April 15, 2022.” Warner Bros. released a celebratory video alongside to mark the 20th anniversary of the Wizarding World franchise — Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone released in November 2001.

In addition to Redmayne as Ministry of Magic employee Scamander and Mikkelsen as dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore also stars Katherine Waterston as the Auror Tina Goldstein, Dan Fogler as WWI veteran Jacob Kowalski who's No-Maj (non-magical), Alison Sudol as Tina's younger sister Queenie Goldstein, Ezra Miller as the anti-hero Credence Barebone, Callum Turner as Newt's older brother and WWI hero Theseus Scamander, William Nadylam as Newt's French-Senegalese ally Yusuf Kama, Poppy Corby-Tuech as Grindelwald's right-hand Vinda Rosier, Jessica Williams as Ilvermony Professor Hicks, and Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore.

Behind the scenes, David Yates returns as director on Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore — Yates has helmed both previous Fantastic Beasts movies, and the last four Harry Potter movies. Harry Potter's controversial author J.K. Rowling, and Harry Potter film series veteran Steve Kloves are responsible for The Secrets of Dumbledore screenplay. Rowling and Kloves are also producers on Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore alongside David Heyman, Lionel Wigram, and Tim Lewis. The Secrets of Dumbledore is a production of Heyday Films. Warner Bros. Pictures is the global distributor.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is out April 8, 2022 in India and the UK, and April 15, 2022 in the US.