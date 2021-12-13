Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer is here — in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. As promised, on Wednesday evening, Warner Bros. Pictures released the first trailer for the third Fantastic Beasts movie that will introduce new magical communities from Bhutan, China, and Germany — in addition to giving us a lot more of Brazil (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore actually filmed in Brazil too). The Fantastic Beasts story will continue to be told through the perspective of the quirky self-proclaimed magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) whose presence at the heart of a Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) vs. Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) tale seems increasingly suspect. But then, that is true about so much of this Harry Potter spin-off franchise.

“If you listen carefully enough, the past whispers to you,” an unseen voice says at the start of the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer, before Newt visits Dumbledore in what seems like his hometown. Dumbledore then tells Newt that Grindelwald (Mikkelsen, replacing Johnny Depp, and seen here for the first time as the dark wizard) is pulling the world apart by hate, and that he will need to trust him if they are to defeat him. Newt's brother Theseus (Callum Turner) then gives us a tour of the new team: a magizoologist, his indispensable assistant (Victoria Yeates), a wizard from an old powerful family (William Nadylam), a schoolteacher (Jessica Williams), and a Muggle (Dan Fogler).

Though he's not entirely a Muggle anymore. Fogler is getting a wand courtesy of Dumbledore, Newt tells him. There's a shot of a long-haired Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller) staring at a phoenix — Grindelwald alleged he was Dumbledore's long-lost brother in the second Fantastic Beasts movie — and later in the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer, Credence and Dumbeldore even square up in a duel. Elsewhere, there's a lot of action, and what looks like a happy reunion for Jacob (Fogler) and his love interest Queenie Goldstein (Alison Sudol) who had turned to the dark side last time around.

In addition to Redmayne, Law, Mikkelsen, Turner, Yeates as Bunty, Nadylam as Newt's French-Senegalese ally Yusuf Kama, Williams as Ilvermony Professor Hicks, Fogler as WWI veteran Jacob Kowalski who's No-Maj (non-magical), Miller as the anti-hero Credence Barebone, and Sudol as Tina's younger sister Queenie, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore also stars Katherine Waterston as the Auror Tina Goldstein (who's not seen anywhere in the trailer, I think), and William Poppy Corby-Tuech as Grindelwald's right-hand Vinda Rosier.

Behind the scenes, David Yates — who has helmed both previous Fantastic Beasts movies, and the last four Harry Potter movies — returns as director on Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Harry Potter's increasingly-controversial author J.K. Rowling, and Harry Potter film series veteran Steve Kloves are responsible for The Secrets of Dumbledore screenplay. Rowling and Kloves are also producers on Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore alongside David Heyman, Lionel Wigram, and Tim Lewis. The Secrets of Dumbledore is a production of Heyday Films. Warner Bros. Pictures is the global distributor.

Here's the official synopsis for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore from Warner Bros.:

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is out April 8, 2022 in India and the UK, and April 15, 2022 in the US.