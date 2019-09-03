Technology News
loading

The Family Man Teaser Trailer Offers a Peek at Amazon’s Next Indian Series

Manoj Bajpayee stars in the lead as an NIA agent.

By | Updated: 3 September 2019 12:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
The Family Man Teaser Trailer Offers a Peek at Amazon’s Next Indian Series

Photo Credit: Amazon India

A still from The Family Man teaser trailer

Highlights
  • The Family Man release date to be in September on Prime Video
  • First teaser trailer doesn’t give us too much to go on, really
  • Teaser reveals Gul Panag, Dalip Tahil are also part of the cast

Amazon Prime Video has released the first teaser trailer for The Family Man, its next original series from India — created by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru (Go Goa Gone) — that centres on Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), a middle-class man who works for the anti-terrorist National Investigation Agency. The teaser doesn't give us too much to go on, except a lot of posturing and serious faces, but it does reveal that Gul Panag (Dor) and Dalip Tahil (Baazigar) are part of The Family Man cast, in addition to previously known Sharib Hashmi (Filmistaan), Priyamani (Paruthiveeran). A full trailer is out Thursday, September 5.

From Bard of Blood to The Family Man: TV Shows to Stream in September

 

The Family Man teaser trailer opens with Tiwari (Bajpayee) meditating, before it shows him walking with a serious face into a building, and in a car that's driving across the barren Ladakh landscape. (The Family Man was partly filmed in Ladakh.) Title cards then set up who he is — “middle class guy” and “world class spy” — before we get several quick cuts that feature Tiwari on a mission, be it in a boat, deserted streets, or barging into terrorist safe houses. The Family Man teaser trailer then switches to an even more manic fast-cut mode, featuring Tiwari in a phiran and skull cap, and a lot of gun pointing.

It's interrupted by a notification sound, which takes us back to his meditation, as Tiwari reads a message from the ‘Chief' issuing a “red alert” and asking him to “report to duty”. Tiwari locks the phone, looks around, and gets back to his meditation.

Amazon Prime Video Unveils The Family Man Poster Feat. Manoj Bajpayee

Here's the official synopsis for The Family Man, via Amazon:

“The Family Man is an edgy action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. While he tries to protect the nation from terrorists, he also has to protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure, and low paying job.”

The Family Man is out in September on Prime Video, but Amazon has yet to reveal an exact release date.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Family Man, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon India, Manoj Bajpayee
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
The Family Man: Amazon Prime Video Unveils Manoj Bajpayee Poster, Trailer to Release Thursday
Apple Watch to Get Sleep Tracking Feature, May Be Announced Next Week: Report
Honor Smartphones
The Family Man Teaser Trailer Offers a Peek at Amazon’s Next Indian Series
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Airtel Launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick in India
  3. Vivo Z1x: Here's Everything We Know About the Vivo Z-Series Phone
  4. Motorola One Action Now Available via Open Sales in India
  5. iPhone 11 Series Specifications, Pricing, and Availability Details Leaked
  6. Realme Phone With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 730G Surfaces Online
  7. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Completes De-Orbital Operation of Moon Lander Vikram
  8. OnePlus TV to Have Eight Speakers With 50W Output, Dolby Atmos Support
  9. Watch the First Teaser for The Family Man, Amazon’s Next Indian Series
  10. Realme 5 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm on Flipkart, Realme.com
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch to Get Sleep Tracking Feature, May Be Announced Next Week: Report
  2. The Family Man Teaser Trailer Offers a Peek at Amazon’s Next Indian Series
  3. The Family Man: Amazon Prime Video Unveils Manoj Bajpayee Poster, Trailer to Release Thursday
  4. Amazon Found Selling Unlicensed Cell Signal Boosters: Report
  5. Huawei Denies US Allegations of Technology Theft
  6. Vivo Nex 3, Nex 3 5G Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  7. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Completes De-Orbital Operation of Moon Lander Vikram
  8. Netflix Unveils Trailer, Release Date for Cardi B, T.I., Chance the Rapper Hip-Hop Reality Series
  9. OnePlus TV Will Sport 8 Speakers With 50W Output Combined, Dolby Atmos Support
  10. Samsung Galaxy A90 5G With Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.