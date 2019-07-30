Technology News
The Family Man, Amazon’s Next Indian Series With Manoj Bajpayee, to Release in September on Prime Video

It’s one of five Prime Originals from India coming this year.

By | Updated: 30 July 2019 12:38 IST
The Family Man, Amazon’s Next Indian Series With Manoj Bajpayee, to Release in September on Prime Video

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man

Highlights
  • The Family Man release date to be in September
  • Bajpayee plays an agent who works for the NIA
  • Written, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.

The Family Man — Amazon Prime Video's next original series from India — will release in September. Written and directed by Indian-American duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. (Go Goa Gone), the action drama series The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee (Gangs of Wasseypur) in the lead as a middle-class man who works for the anti-terrorist National Investigation Agency. Per IMDb, the cast of The Family Man also includes Sharib Hashmi (Filmistaan), Priyamani (Paruthiveeran), Vedant Sinha, Mehek Thakur, Neeraj Madhav (Pyppin Chuvattile Pranayam), Sharad Kelkar (Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai), Darshan Kumaar (NH10), and Shreya Dhanwanthary (The Reunion). The 10-episode series was filmed partly in Ladakh.

“The Family Man is super exciting,” Prime Video's India head and content chief Vijay Subramaniam told Gadgets 360 in June. “It's the show that Raj [Nidimoru] and [Krishna] D.K. have helmed. It has Manoj Bajpayee in the lead and essentially, I can sum it up by saying, 'Middle-class guy, world-class spy.' So it talks about this really kick-ass undercover agent who on the one side is trying to thwart big terrorist threat to the country while on the other hand is managing all the trials and tribulations of being a middle-class husband and father. It's got great comedy in it. It's a taut action adventure piece. And it has the unique guts that Raj & D.K. bring to almost all their stories.”

Prime Video released the first look for The Family Man earlier in July as part of a promotion for Prime Day. The Bajpayee-led series was teased alongside four other shows, including the second seasons of both crime thriller Breathe starring Abhishek Bachchan and cricket drama Inside Edge, in addition to the Jodhpur, Rajasthan-set romantic musical Bandish Bandits, and the historical war epic miniseries The Forgotten Army, which is director Kabir Khan's series conversion of his 1999 documentary. All those shows are expected in the second half of 2019 as well, per Subramaniam.

Here's the official synopsis for The Family Man, via Amazon:

“The Family Man is an edgy action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. While he tries to protect the nation from terrorists, he also has to protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure, and low paying job.”

The release date for The Family Man will be in September. Deadline first reported the announcement that was made at the summer 2019 press tour of the (US) Television Critics Association in Beverly Hills, California.

