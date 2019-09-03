With The Family Man due later in September, Amazon Prime Video has released a character poster featuring the lead star Manoj Bajpayee (Gangs of Wasseypur) as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who works for the anti-terrorist National Investigation Agency. The Family Man poster — or rather, its double-fold counterpart (bottom) — hints at the background or plot of Amazon's next Indian original series, with a reference to the double life that Tiwari leads, the “free reign” the NIA has in carrying out surveillance on citizens, and the militant group ISIS that has been recruiting Kerala youth and has possibly got its hands on a chemical weapon.

Amazon has also revealed that The Family Man trailer will be out Thursday, September 5. It's likely that the release date will be provided alongside. In its announcement, Amazon claimed the Bajpayee character poster was the first look at The Family Man, which it isn't since we already got that back in July as part of a promotion for Prime Day. What is new information though is that OnePlus will set up interactive billboards across India for The Family Man, which will provide access to “exclusive virtual content” using your phone's camera. If you're wondering why OnePlus is involved, that's because this new poster was shot on a OnePlus smartphone.

For OnePlus, this is the second time it has partnered with a streaming service for one of their upcoming original series. In May, OnePlus had worked with Netflix on Sacred Games 2 character posters.

For Amazon, The Family Man — created by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru (Go Goa Gone) — will be the fourth scripted original series from India in 2019, after the critically-panned Four More Shots Please! and Mind the Malhotras, released in January and June respectively, and the largely better-received Made in Heaven, from Zoya Akhtar, released in March.

The Family Man is out in September on Prime Video, but Amazon has yet to reveal an exact release date.

The Family Man character poster

Photo Credit: Amazon India