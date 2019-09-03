Technology News
loading

The Family Man: Amazon Prime Video Unveils Manoj Bajpayee Poster, Trailer to Release Thursday

It hints at mass surveillance and the involvement of ISIS.

By | Updated: 3 September 2019 12:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
The Family Man: Amazon Prime Video Unveils Manoj Bajpayee Poster, Trailer to Release Thursday

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man poster

Highlights
  • The Family Man release date to be in September on Prime Video
  • New Bajpayee character poster is not the first look, as Amazon claims
  • OnePlus to set up interactive billboards for The Family Man across India

With The Family Man due later in September, Amazon Prime Video has released a character poster featuring the lead star Manoj Bajpayee (Gangs of Wasseypur) as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who works for the anti-terrorist National Investigation Agency. The Family Man poster — or rather, its double-fold counterpart (bottom) — hints at the background or plot of Amazon's next Indian original series, with a reference to the double life that Tiwari leads, the “free reign” the NIA has in carrying out surveillance on citizens, and the militant group ISIS that has been recruiting Kerala youth and has possibly got its hands on a chemical weapon.

Watch the First Teaser for The Family Man, Amazon's Next Indian Series

Amazon has also revealed that The Family Man trailer will be out Thursday, September 5. It's likely that the release date will be provided alongside. In its announcement, Amazon claimed the Bajpayee character poster was the first look at The Family Man, which it isn't since we already got that back in July as part of a promotion for Prime Day. What is new information though is that OnePlus will set up interactive billboards across India for The Family Man, which will provide access to “exclusive virtual content” using your phone's camera. If you're wondering why OnePlus is involved, that's because this new poster was shot on a OnePlus smartphone.

From Bard of Blood to The Family Man: TV Shows to Stream in September

For OnePlus, this is the second time it has partnered with a streaming service for one of their upcoming original series. In May, OnePlus had worked with Netflix on Sacred Games 2 character posters.

For Amazon, The Family Man — created by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru (Go Goa Gone) — will be the fourth scripted original series from India in 2019, after the critically-panned Four More Shots Please! and Mind the Malhotras, released in January and June respectively, and the largely better-received Made in Heaven, from Zoya Akhtar, released in March.

The Family Man is out in September on Prime Video, but Amazon has yet to reveal an exact release date.

family man poster full Family Man Amazon Prime Video India

The Family Man character poster
Photo Credit: Amazon India

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Family Man, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon India, Manoj Bajpayee
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Amazon Found Selling Unlicensed Cell Signal Boosters: Report
The Family Man Teaser Trailer Offers a Peek at Amazon’s Next Indian Series
Honor Smartphones
The Family Man: Amazon Prime Video Unveils Manoj Bajpayee Poster, Trailer to Release Thursday
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Airtel Launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick in India
  3. Vivo Z1x: Here's Everything We Know About the Vivo Z-Series Phone
  4. Motorola One Action Now Available via Open Sales in India
  5. iPhone 11 Series Specifications, Pricing, and Availability Details Leaked
  6. Realme Phone With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 730G Surfaces Online
  7. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Completes De-Orbital Operation of Moon Lander Vikram
  8. OnePlus TV to Have Eight Speakers With 50W Output, Dolby Atmos Support
  9. Watch the First Teaser for The Family Man, Amazon’s Next Indian Series
  10. Realme 5 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm on Flipkart, Realme.com
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Q to Sport 4,035mAh Battery, 20W VOOC Fast Charging Tech: CMO
  2. Apple Watch to Get Sleep Tracking Feature, May Be Announced Next Week: Report
  3. The Family Man Teaser Trailer Offers a Peek at Amazon’s Next Indian Series
  4. The Family Man: Amazon Prime Video Unveils Manoj Bajpayee Poster, Trailer to Release Thursday
  5. Amazon Found Selling Unlicensed Cell Signal Boosters: Report
  6. Huawei Denies US Allegations of Technology Theft
  7. Vivo Nex 3, Nex 3 5G Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  8. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Completes De-Orbital Operation of Moon Lander Vikram
  9. Netflix Unveils Trailer, Release Date for Cardi B, T.I., Chance the Rapper Hip-Hop Reality Series
  10. OnePlus TV Will Sport 8 Speakers With 50W Output Combined, Dolby Atmos Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.