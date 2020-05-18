Technology News
Family Guy Is Now on Disney+ Hotstar — All 18 Seasons, and One Special Episode

The Griffins are here.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 18 May 2020 12:32 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/Fox

Highlights
  • Only available to Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscribers
  • Some Family Guy seasons have different episode counts
  • “100th Episode Special” included in Family Guy season 6

Family Guy has arrived on Disney+ Hotstar. All 18 seasons of the Seth MacFarlane-created animated sitcom are now streaming on the streaming service in India, Disney+ Hotstar announced Monday. That includes every episode during Family Guy's ongoing 21-year-run, from the pilot episode on January 31, 1999 to the season 18 finale that aired on May 17. All of it is only available to subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar Premium — it costs Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year — which means there aren't any local-language dubs of the long-running animated sitcom.

For lovers of animated family sitcoms, this is fantastic. Family Guy releases on Disney+ Hotstar a month after The Simpsons, which also arrived in its entirety with 31 seasons, a movie, and a short film.

Episode numbering and ordering is a little different than what's usually considered the norm, though. Instead of seven episodes, Family Guy season 1 has 13 episodes on Disney+ Hotstar, with six episodes borrowed from the season 2 run. Hence, Family Guy season 2 has 15, not 21, episodes. One episode from Family Guy season 3 is with season 4 on Disney+ Hotstar. Family Guy seasons 6, 8, 9, and 11 also have different episode counts, owing to two-parters, and the “100th Episode Special” that usually isn't counted as part of season 6.

Created by MacFarlane, who has served as an executive producer, and the voice of lead characters Peter, Brian, and Stewie Griffin, and Glenn Quagmire for the show's history, Family Guy has won eight Emmys during its run. Strangely, the show was cancelled by its producer Fox — now owned by Disney — after season 3, but thanks to huge interest in DVDs and re-runs, Family Guy was brought back. Though it saw a ratings boost for next few seasons, they have since gradually declined.

All 18 seasons of Family Guy are now available on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Watch here.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Family Guy, Disney Plus Hotstar, Seth MacFarlane, Fox, Disney India
