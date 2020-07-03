Technology News
loading

Fallout TV Series From Westworld Creators in the Works at Amazon Prime Video

Please stand by for a live-action Fallout adaptation from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 3 July 2020 10:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Fallout TV Series From Westworld Creators in the Works at Amazon Prime Video

Photo Credit: Bethesda

A still from Fallout 4

Highlights
  • Nolan, Joy to serve as executive producers on Fallout
  • Bethesda’s Todd Howard also involved on TV show
  • Fallout games increasingly popular over the years

A Fallout series is headed to Amazon Prime Video. Westworld's husband-wife creator duo Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are developing a TV show based on the over-two-decade-old post-apocalyptic video game series, which follows the survivors of nuclear annihilation a couple of centuries into the future. Fallout draws on the post-World War II fears of a nuclear war, and as such, it features an atompunk retro-futuristic setting. Amazon released a 20-second teaser to confirm the Fallout series, which draws on the same aesthetic as it reveals the companies attached to the adaptation.

Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time,” Nolan and Joy said in a joint prepared statement. “Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we're incredibly excited to partner with [Bethesda Game Studios director and executive producer] Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios.”

Nolan and Joy will serve as executive producers on the Fallout series alongside Athena Wickham for Kilter Films, Howard for Bethesda Game Studios, and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon's Fallout is a production of Amazon Studios, Kilter Films, Bethesda Game Studios, and Bethesda Softworks, with Lionsgate as an executive producer. Fallout is part of Nolan and Joy's overall deal at Amazon, which also includes an adaptation of William Gibson's “The Peripheral”, currently in pre-production.

First released in 1997, Fallout has produced a total of four mainline entries — the latest, Fallout 4, was released in 2015 — and several spin-off entries. All the mainline entries have been well-received by critics, though criticisms have grown under the stewardship of Bethesda. Sales have grown massively at the same time, with Fallout 4 making $750 million (about Rs. 5,600 crores) on opening weekend and going on to sell nearly 15 million copies. Fallout is particularly known by its mascot Vault Boy and the wrist computer Pip-Boy, both of which are recurring elements.

“Fallout is an iconic global franchise, with legions of fans worldwide and a rich, deeply compelling storyline that powers it,” Amazon Studios COO and TV co-head Albert Cheng added. “And Jonah and Lisa are the perfect storytellers to bring this series to life. We're thrilled to join with Bethesda to bring Fallout to television.”

“Over the last decade, we looked at many ways to bring Fallout to the screen,” Howard said. “But it was clear from the moment I first spoke with Jonah and Lisa a few years ago, that they and the team at Kilter were the ones to do it right. We're enormous fans of their work and couldn't be more excited to work with them and Amazon Studios.”

Fallout is reportedly being developed with a series commitment. That means if Amazon likes the scripts it gets from Nolan and Joy, it will have to order a full season.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fallout, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Studios, Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Westworld, Bethesda, Bethesda Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
EU Regulators Checking if Fitbit Deal Will Boost Google's Clout
Motorola One Fusion With Snapdragon 710 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera Launched: Specifications

Related Stories

Fallout TV Series From Westworld Creators in the Works at Amazon Prime Video
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Teased to Be Available for Pre-Orders in India Soon
  2. OnePlus TV U Series, Y Series LED Android TVs Launched in India
  3. Reliance Jio Takes on Zoom With JioMeet, Supports Calls With 100 People
  4. Moj Wants to Become the Indian TikTok With Its Rising Popularity
  5. BSNL Brings Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 600 Days Validity
  6. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
  7. TikTok Rival Mitron App Raises Rs. 2 Crores Seed Funding
  8. Shein Ban: How Fashion Bloggers Are Impacted and Their Next Steps
  9. Motorola One Fusion With 48-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Sees Black Worker File Discrimination Complaint
  2. Facebook's Zuckerberg to Meet Activists, Won't Act on Ad Boycott
  3. TikTok Says No Plans to Pursue Legal Action Against India Ban
  4. World's E-Waste 'Unsustainable', Says UN Report Citing China, India, and US
  5. Motorola One Fusion With Snapdragon 710 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera Launched: Specifications
  6. Fallout TV Series From Westworld Creators in the Works at Amazon Prime Video
  7. EU Regulators Checking if Fitbit Deal Will Boost Google's Clout
  8. Facebook, YouTube, Twitter to Face Same EU Rules on Hateful Content as Broadcasters
  9. Intel-Jio Deal: Intel Capital to Invest Rs. 1,894.50 Crores in Jio Platforms
  10. Realme Narzo 10A to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Realme Site, Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com