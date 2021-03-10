Technology News
Falcon and Winter Soldier Debate Doctor Strange in New Teaser Trailer

“A sorcerer is a wizard without a hat.”

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 10 March 2021 12:45 IST
Falcon and Winter Soldier Debate Doctor Strange in New Teaser Trailer

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres next week on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, and Marvel Studios has been unveiling 30-second teaser trailers in the lead up to that. The newest one finds the titular co-leads Sam Wilson/ Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/ Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) debating if Doctor Strange is a wizard or a sorcerer. That stems from a hypothesis put forward by Falcon that “androids, aliens, and wizards” comprise the “Big Three”, while suggesting that their newest villains — they are said to be part of the anti-patriotic anarchistic group Flag-Smashers — might be part of said “Big Three”.

The new 30-second TV spot for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier opens with Sam remarking: “These guys use brute force. They're strong. Too strong.” Meanwhile, we see shots of Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) and other Flag-Smashers, smiling, jumping and punching Winter Soldier in the face on the top of a moving truck. Later, Sam remarks to Bucky that they might be part of the aforementioned “Big Three”. Bucky disagrees that it's not even a thing and adds: “There are no wizards,” which is a weird claim to make if you've been following (or in his case, part of) the Marvel universe. When Sam retorts by namechecking Doctor Strange, Bucky says he's a sorcerer, only for Sam to add: “A sorcerer is a wizard without a hat.”

Okay, I just Googled “wizard” to be sure, and I admit he may have a point. And now, I want to see Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in a hat. Marvel, make it happen.

In addition to Mackie, Stan, and Kellyman, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also stars Daniel Brühl as Baron Helmut Zemo returning from Captain America: Civil War, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/ Agent 13 returning from Civil War and Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell as US government's Captain America successor John F. Walker, Georges St-Pierre as mercenary Georges Batroc from The Winter Soldier, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes/ War Machine, and Adepero Oduye as Sam's sister Sarah Wilson.

Kari Skogland is the director, and Malcolm Spellman is the creator and head writer on The Falcon and the Winter Solider. Spellman also served as executive producer alongside Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige. The Falcon and the Winter Solider is a production of Marvel Studios for Disney+, and was made on an estimated budget of $150 million (roughly Rs. 1,090 crores).

Here's the official synopsis for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier from Disney and Marvel:

Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres March 19 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. It will run for six episodes until April 23.

Further reading: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Doctor Strange, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan
Akhil Arora
Huawei Mate 40E With Triple Rear Cameras, Kirin 990E SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

